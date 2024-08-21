'I'm hale and hearty', Nigerian singer Tekno denies collapsing at event
Tekno says he is not the man in a viral video who suddenly had a seizure and collapsed on a red carpet.
August 21, 2024

Nigerian award-winning singer and producer Tekno has denied viral reports that falsely claim he collapsed while performing at a show in South Africa.

The viral video showed a man suddenly having a seizure and collapsing on a red carpet as onlookers rushed to his aid.

The video and the false claim that it was Tekno triggered alarm, making it go viral on Tuesday.

Tekno wrote on Instagram: "Hey guys, I'm hale and hearty and not currently in South Africa. I hope whoever was in the video is doing well and okay. Thank you, guys. Love you."

Fellow singer Mr. Eazi also reacted to the video, calling it false and assuring fans that Tekno was in Equatorial Guinea and not in South Africa, as reported.

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been hit with tragedy in recent times, leaving many fans on edge.

Last month, a Nigerian music icon, Onyeka Onwenu, passed away after collapsing at an event she had just performed at in Lagos.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
