BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Morocco, Ghana top list of Chinese tea importers
China produces up to 3.5 million tonnes of various types of tea annually.
Morocco, Ghana top list of Chinese tea importers
China produced up to 3.5 million tonnes of tea annually. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
August 22, 2024

China increased its tea exports to around the world with Morocco and Ghana topping the list of importers, official data shows.

China supplied tea to 123 countries in the first seven months of 2024. The largest buyer was Morocco at $123.5 million, followed by Ghana at $95.2 million, Interfax news agency reports, quoting data from China's General Administration of Customs.

Other major importers include Malaysia at $53.1 million, Russia at $32.804, Uzbekistan at $30.9 million, and Japan at $28.6 million, according to the data.

China produces up to 3.5 million tonnes of tea annually, exporting a variety including green, white, yellow, red, oolong and dark tea

China's official data also indicates that the country supplied coffee to Russia worth $11.1 million in the first seven months of 2024 up from $8 million last year during the same period.

Although they are among biggest importers of tea leaves, Morocco and Ghana have also been making efforts to improve their local production.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us