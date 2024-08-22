China increased its tea exports to around the world with Morocco and Ghana topping the list of importers, official data shows.

China supplied tea to 123 countries in the first seven months of 2024. The largest buyer was Morocco at $123.5 million, followed by Ghana at $95.2 million, Interfax news agency reports, quoting data from China's General Administration of Customs.

Other major importers include Malaysia at $53.1 million, Russia at $32.804, Uzbekistan at $30.9 million, and Japan at $28.6 million, according to the data.

China produces up to 3.5 million tonnes of tea annually, exporting a variety including green, white, yellow, red, oolong and dark tea

China's official data also indicates that the country supplied coffee to Russia worth $11.1 million in the first seven months of 2024 up from $8 million last year during the same period.

Although they are among biggest importers of tea leaves, Morocco and Ghana have also been making efforts to improve their local production.

