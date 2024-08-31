AFRICA
Tragedy hits Zuma-led party as supporters killed in crash
The accident occurred when the group was travelling to the event in Nkandla in Kwa-Zulu Natal province.
Jacob Zuma declared support for the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party in the period leading to elections in May. / Photo: Reuters
August 31, 2024

At least six supporters of South Africa's official opposition were killed Saturday when their minibus crashed as they were travelling to a celebratory event in the east of the country.

The uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party "is deeply saddened by the passing of six members in a tragic accident, when the taxi they were travelling in burnt with them trapped inside," the party said in a statement.

Ten other party members were injured and rushed to local hospitals, said the party, which was founded by former president Jacob Zuma and is not part of the broad governing coalition created after May's elections.

The accident occurred before noon on Saturday when the group was travelling to the event in Nkandla in Kwa-Zulu Natal province.

Road safety

South Africa has one of the most developed road networks on the continent but also one of the worst road safety records, in part due to reckless driving and non-roadworthy vehicles.

Earlier this week, a bus travelling from Zimbabwe lost control and overturned in South Africa's northeastern Limpopo province, killing 10 people and injuring 35.

In the worst road accident in South Africa this year, 45 people heading to a religious event were killed in March when their bus plunged off a bridge into a ravine in the north of the country.

The MK sent their "deepest and most heartfelt condolences" to the victim's families.

Despite the tragic incident, "they died with their boots on in the frontline of the struggle for the economic emancipation of our people," the party said.

SOURCE:AFP
