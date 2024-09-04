AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Rains destroy historic Niger mosque
A historic mosque in Niger has been destroyed by floods.
Rains destroy historic Niger mosque
Made from a mixture of earth and straw called banco, the mosque was Niger's second-most visited after the UNESCO-listed Agadez mosque. / Photo: AP
September 4, 2024

One of Niger's oldest mosques has been destroyed by torrential rains that have battered the deeply Muslim Sahel country, locals told AFP on Wednesday.

The iconic mud building in Zinder, built in the mid-19th century, "was completely wiped off the map yesterday after a massive downpour", resident Ali Mamane confirmed.

Niger has been lashed by heavy rains since June that have caused flash floods and landslides, killing hundreds and affecting hundreds of thousands more.

The mosque, a symbol of Niger's second city, once the capital of a powerful sultanate, gradually collapsed on Tuesday, with videos of the tragedy circulating widely on social media.

Second most-visited site

Made from a mixture of earth and straw called banco, the mosque was Niger's second-most visited after the UNESCO-listed Agadez mosque, according to Niger's ministry of tourism.

"For hundreds of years, worshippers came from far and wide to pray there every Friday and on Muslim festivals," said El Hadj Mansour Kakale, a local religious leader.

"We were told that there were cracks in certain places, but we couldn't intervene because of the rain," an official told local TV.

The wider southeast ern Zinder region has been among the hardest-hit by the country's rainy season.

Deadly flooding

In less than three months, the flooding has killed 217, left 200 injured and affected 300,000 more across Niger, according to the latest government figures from August 22.

Normally lasting from June to September, Niger's rainy season often leaves a heavy toll, with 195 people dying in 2022.

Scientists have long warned that climate change driven by fossil fuel emissions is making extreme weather events such as floods more frequent, intense and longer-lasting.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us