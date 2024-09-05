Ivorian artist Aicha Kone, 67, has more than half a million followers on Tik Tok, where she released her latest song on August 26, applauding the military governments of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The track lauds the leaders who formed a defence pact, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), after seizing power in coups between 2020 and 2023.

"AES, the march towards freedom! AES, you are right!" go the song's lyrics set to a catchy melody and featuring a photo montage of their leaders.

"I want my oil, I want my diamond, I want my gold," she sings.

In another 2022 song dedicated to the Malian leader, the Ivorian diva -- who fans affectionately call Mama Africa -- pays tribute to the Malian Armed Forces, or the Fama.

"Fama, strength to you!" she sings in a smooth, joyful tone.

The juntas in the three Sahel states have turned their backs on former colonial power France and sought support from Russia instead to battle militant violence.

They also have stormy relations with some of their neighbours, including Ivory Coast, who are deemed to be too close to Paris.

In her song for Mali's interim leader Colonel Assimi Goita, Kone celebrates Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Majestic diva

Her career began in the 1970s with an appearance on Ivorian state television RTI, during which then-star presenter Georges Tai Benson was struck by her "pure, limpid" voice and clear "enunciation".

Rising from backup singer to soloist, Kone moved in the same circles as some of Africa's greatest artists at the time.

In her heyday, she rubbed shoulders with the likes of South African legend Miriam Makeba -- her "role model" -- Cameroon's Manu Dibango, Congolese singer Tabu Ley Rochereau and Senegalese musicians Youssou N'Dour and Ismael Lo.

Kone is "a musical personality who does not go unnoticed", her renowned arranger Boncana Maiga said, adding her impact had been felt "across the continent".

Her music draws on that of the Mandinka people, a West African ethnic group.

Kone mainly sings in the dioula language but has replaced traditional instruments with the guitar, piano and brass.

"She deserves to be a diva!" said TV host Benson. "When she’s on stage, she’s majestic."

Bravo

The walls of Kone's Abidjan home exhibit her long-standing ties with heads of state -- friendships that predate the wave of recent military coups.

Framed photos show the diva posing with former Ivorian presidents Felix Houphouet-Boigny and Henri Konan Bedie -- both of whom she says supported her financially -- as well as Laurent Gbagbo.

But Kone has since traded the suits and ties of politicians for the uniforms of military officers.

Niger leader General Abdourahamane Tiani in August met the artist in Niamey after she played several concerts in the capital.

A video she shared of Burkina Faso's 36-year-old President Ibrahim Traore -- whom she calls her "son" -- greeting her with a kiss on the cheek hit a million views.

"They were all happy to meet with me, I gave them my support," the singer told AFP in an interview.

"We all want to be independent," she said, commending the leaders of the former French colonies.

"These are young boys who have had the courage to stand up and say loud and clear that they want to take their destiny into their own hands."

"And I say bravo," she added.

Singing for peace

Since coming to power, the Nigerien, Burkinabe and Malian governments have made a priority of retaking control of their countries from separatists and militant forces.

Other Ivorian artists such as reggae star Tiken Jah Fakoly, who is vocal about anti-colonial, pan-African causes, has shown support for the AES, too, but recently also condemned a crackdown on dissents.

But in Abidjan, Kone says her leitmotiv has never wavered.

"I have always sung for peace," she said.