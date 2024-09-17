AFRICA
Mali army says situation 'under control' after 'terrorist' attack
Malian military says 'group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate' Faladie Gendarmerie school in the capital Bamako.
Mali army says situation 'under control' after 'terrorist' attack
The sound of gunfire echoed through the streets of Bamako, Mali's capital, early Tuesday / Photo: Reuters
September 17, 2024

Armed insurgents attacked a training centre for gendarmes in Mali's capital, Bamako on Tuesday morning, but the situation is now under control, the army says.

The Malian military says a 'group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate' Faladie Gendarmerie school in the capital Bamako.

Security sources tell Anadolu news agency bodies are lying near a Gendarmerie camp in Mali's capital, Bamako, following the attack.

An Associated Press reporter heard two explosions and saw smoke rise in the distance. The training school is located on the outskirts of the city.

Unidentified gunmen

It was unclear who the attackers were, how many there were and whether the situation was under control.

The sound of gunfire echoed through the streets of Bamako, Mali's capital, early Tuesday morning, residents say.

People living in the Banankabougou neighbourhood reported hearing the shots as they were heading to the mosque for morning prayers.

Gunfire began around 5:30 AM GMT and was heard in several areas of the city, including near the main international airport and the gendarmerie.

Security challenges

Mali has been grappling with an insurgency that began in the north in 2012 and has since spread across the Sahel region. The ongoing conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and millions of displaced people.

Frustration with the government's inability to restore security has contributed to two coups in Mali, as well as coups in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Despite promises of improved security and a shift towards Russian support, armed militia attacks have continued to escalate.

In July, a battle between Tuareg rebels and the Malian army resulted in heavy losses for both sides.

Experienced Wagner mercenaries, who are fighting alongside the Malian military, were killed during the conflict.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
