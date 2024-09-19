A military helicopter carrying international peacekeepers crashed on the outskirts of Somali capital Mogadishu on Thursday.

Several military personnel aboard the helicopter, including three Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), survived the crash, according to security sources.

The incident resulted in no deaths, a military official told Anadolu over the phone, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to speak with the media.

So far, neither the Somali National Army (SNA) nor the ATMIS have released a statement regarding the incident.

Cause of crash unclear

However, sources said all of people on board the helicopter were rescued.

It is unclear whether the crash was caused by a technical issue or a hostile fire.

The helicopter was flying from Mogadishu to Ballidogle airfield, where US forces and Somali army commandos Danab are stationed.

Balidogle is 90 kilometres (55 miles) southwest of Mogadishu.

