Egypt called on its nationals Sunday to leave Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland as soon as possible.

"We urge all Egyptian nationals not to travel to the Somaliland region of the Federal Republic of Somalia, given the impact of the unstable security situation on their safety," the Egyptian Embassy to Somalia said in a statement.

The embassy urged Egyptians in the region to leave via Hargeisa airport, emphasising that the current security situation restricts its ability to provide consular assistance to Egyptians there.

It also called on Egyptians planning to visit any regions of the Federal Republic of Somalia "to fully comply with the regulations set by the relevant Somali authorities."

Tensions rise

The move follows the Somaliland government's recent decision to close the Egyptian library in its territory, demanding its staff leave the region, according to Arab media reports.

Somaliland, which has not received official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, acts as an independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government unable to assert control over the region.

Tensions have risen between Somalia and Ethiopia following Addis Ababa's signing of a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland on January 1, 2024, which paves the way for an Ethiopian military base and a 50-year lease of the port of Berbera on the Red Sea, facing Arab opposition.

Egypt, which has its own tensions with Addis Ababa regarding its dam project on the Nile River, also rejects this memorandum.

Military cooperation

In August, the Egyptian presidency announced the signing of a military cooperation protocol with Somalia, emphasising support for its sovereignty and rejecting any interference in its internal affairs.

Somali media also reported the arrival of Egyptian troops as part of international peacekeeping forces in Mogadishu, without Egyptian confirmation, raising concerns in Ethiopia.

