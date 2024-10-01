Tuesday, October 1, 2024

1636 GMT –– Iran attacks Israel with over 100 missiles, sirens buzzing

The Israeli military says that air raid sirens are sounding across the country.

Israeli media has reported that Iran launched over 100 missiles at Israel.

Residents in Tel Aviv were ordered to shelter in place and remain close to bomb shelters.

AFP reported explosions heard over Jerusalem.

Videos of missiles flying above the Iranian capital were shared by the Iranian Student News Agency after the Israeli military announced missiles were fired from Iran.

Iran has confirmed the launch of a missile attack on Israel, according to state media.

1624 GMT –– Seven wounded in suspected attack in Israel's Tel Aviv: emergency services

Israeli police said that there was a suspected "terror" shooting in Tel Aviv on the border with Jaffa with several casualties.

Seven people have been wounded in the suspected attack, according to emergency services.

1434 GMT –– Maldives seeks to join South African genocide case against Israel

The Maldives has said it has officially filed a declaration of intervention in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to join the genocide case against Israel for committing massacres in Gaza.

“The Maldives, under Article 63 filed the declaration of intervention to the Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza (South Africa vs. Israel)," Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu said in a post on X.

1431 GMT –– US vows to defend Israel, warns of missile attack from Iran

The United States is actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against a direct military attack from Iran, a senior White House official has said.

The official said that the United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel.

Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel could be as big or potentially bigger than the one in April, if it goes ahead, although that assessment is based on initial indications and it is difficult to be certain, a US official told Reuters.

The warning follows Israel's announcement that its commando and paratroop units launched raids into southern Lebanon in a "limited" incursion.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Israel has directed all employees and their family members to take shelter till further notice.

1408 GMT –– Israel carries out strikes in Beirut, southern suburbs, sources say

Israel has carried out two attacks on Beirut, striking the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital and the city's southern entrance, two security sources said.

A high-rise building was hit in the city's Jnah area, the sources said.

The Israeli military said it was targeting the Lebanese capital and had carried out a "precise strike."

1315 GMT –– Erdogan says Israel will be stopped 'sooner or later'

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel's ground invasion in Lebanon and urged the United Nations and other international organisations especially to stop Israel without "wasting any more time".

"Whatever it does, Israel will be stopped sooner or later," Erdogan told the Turkish parliament at the opening of the legislative year.

1259 GMT –– Israel calls for evacuation as Hezbollah denies ground incursion

The Israeli military has warned people to evacuate nearly two dozen Lebanese border communities hours after announcing what it said were limited ground incursions against Hezbollah.

Hezbollah had denied Israeli troops had entered Lebanon, but hours later the Israeli army announced it had also carried out dozens of ground raids into southern Lebanon going back nearly a year.

Israel asked people to evacuate to the north of the Awali River, some 60 kilometres (36 miles) from the border and much farther than the Litani River, which marks the northern edge of a UN-declared zone that was intended to serve as a buffer between Israel and Lebanon after the 2006 war.

1117 GMT –– Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,638

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said that at least 41,638 people have been killed in the war between Israel's war on the besieged enclave, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 23 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 96,460 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began on October 7 last year.

1117 GMT –– Ground incursion to last weeks: Israel

Israel believes that its ground incursion in Lebanon may last several weeks, according to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

1101 GMT –– Any Israeli invasion of Lebanon violates UN resolution 1701: UNIFIL

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) warned that any Israeli invasion of Lebanese territory would be a violation of the country’s sovereignty and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

"Any crossing into Lebanon is in violation of Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a violation of resolution 1701," UNIFIL said in a statement.

1029 GMT –– Hezbollah denies Israeli claims of invading southern Lebanon

Lebanon's Hezbollah said that no Israeli troops had crossed over into Lebanon after Israel said it was carrying out limited raids there.

"All the Zionist claims that (Israeli) occupation forces have entered Lebanon are false claims," a Hezbollah spokesman told the Al-Jazeera broadcaster in a statement then published on Hezbollah channels, adding there had "not yet been any direct ground clash between (Hezbollah) resistance fighters and (Israeli) occupation forces".

1028 GMT –– Switzerland calls for de-escalation in Lebanon amid Israeli ground offensive

Switzerland said it is “deeply concerned” over the security escalation in Lebanon, urging dialogue and de-escalation between conflicting parties.

In a post on X, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said: International law, including humanitarian law, must be respected."

The ministry's remarks came after the Israeli military announced launching a “limited and targeted” ground incursion in southern Lebanon.

1008 GMT –– UN peacekeepers say no Israeli ground incursion in south Lebanon 'right now'

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon said there was "no ground incursion" going on in the south of the country after Israel said it was carrying out limited raids there.

UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti told AFP there was "no ground incursion right now", after Israel's military said it began "limited, localised and targeted raids" against militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

0955 GMT –– Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired missiles at Mossad HQ near Tel Aviv

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it had targeted the Israeli military intelligence base of Glilot near Tel Aviv.

The group "launched salvoes of Fadi 4 rockets at the Glilot base of the military intelligence's unit 8200 and the Mossad headquarters located on the outskirts of Tel Aviv," it said in a statement.

0944 GMT –– UN warns against 'large-scale ground invasion' in Lebanon

The United Nations voiced alarm as Israel launched a ground offensive into Lebanon as it targets Hezbollah fighters, warning against a "large-scale ground invasion".

"With armed violence between Israel and Hezbollah boiling over, the consequences for civilians have already been terrible –– and we fear a large-scale ground invasion by Israel into Lebanon would only result in greater suffering," Liz Throssell, spokeswoman for the UN rights office, told reporters in Geneva.

0821 GMT –– At least 21 killed in Israeli airstrikes on homes, shelters across Gaza

At least 21 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes targeting homes and shelters across Gaza, medical sources said.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said seven bodies were recovered after Israeli fighter jets hit a school sheltering displaced civilians in the Shejaiya neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.

Thirteen people were also killed in two airstrikes targeting two homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, a medical source said.

Another Palestinian was killed by a drone strike on a tent for displaced people in northeastern Rafah city in southern Gaza, according to witnesses.

0400 GMT –– Civilians 'terrified' as Israel troops enter Lebanon

The Israeli army shelled several towns in southern Lebanon, coinciding with Tel Aviv's announcement of a "limited" ground invasion in the north.

The military issued a warning to citizens not to move in their vehicles from the northern area to the southern area of the Litani river.

TRT World's correspondent reporting from the occupied East Jerusalem said the situation in Lebanon is no less than "terrifying".

"Despite the fact that we did not see boots on the ground here in Beirut or other parts of the country, last night was no less than terrifying as the southern suburbs of Beirut were absolutely inundated with Israeli bombardments throughout the night," our corespondent said.

"So many people, they just have no idea what the coming days and months are going to bring even the coming hours. It is perhaps more vulnerable the situation in the south because we are talking about boots on the ground."

04:00 GMT –– Israeli army begins 'targeted ground operation' in Lebanon

The Israeli army shelled several towns in southern Lebanon, coinciding with Tel Aviv's announcement of a "limited" ground invasion in the north.

The army said it launched "limited, localised and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon."

Lebanon's official news agency, NNA, reported that the artillery bombardment lasted over two hours, targeting the towns of Wazzani, Marjeyoun and Khiyam.

02:47 GMT— 6 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on school in Gaza housing displaced people

At least six Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a school-turned-shelter in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza.

An Anadolu correspondent said that Israeli warplanes bombed the Shejaiya school, which houses hundreds of displaced persons.

Medical sources at al-AhliArab Hospital in Gaza said the Israeli bombardment of the school resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians, with several others suffering injuries, some of which were serious.

03:24 GMT — US, Israel agree on 'dismantling attack infrastructure' on Lebanon border

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday offered support to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for "dismantling attack infrastructure" along the border with Lebanon, after Israel launched "targeted ground raids" on Hezbollah.

Austin also issued a warning to Iran of "serious consequences" should it directly attack Israel in response to their attacks on Hezbollah.

Austin reiterated the position shared by the White House that a "diplomatic resolution is required" to ensure civilian safety "on both sides of the border."

"The United States is well-postured to defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organizations and determined to prevent any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict."

02:20 GMT — US backing gives Israel "immunity" for its massacre of Palestinians — North Korea's UN ambassador

Israel is “immune” to any punishment despite massacring more than 41,500 Palestinians due to the backing of the US, North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations.

“It is hardly imaginable that one state (Israel) is immune to any censure and sanction even after committing such a horrible massacre,” Kim Song told the 79th session of the General Assembly in New York.

He said this is “entirely due to the patronage of the US, a permanent member of the UN Security Council.”

Expressing his “deep condolences” to the Palestinians, Kim noted that Washington vetoed five UN Security Council resolutions on bringing peace to the Middle East, “overriding the wishes of the international community to see the ethnic cleansing stopped by its ally.”

“This is how the US has discredited the authority of the UN and incited crimes against humanity,” he said.

