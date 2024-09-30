Monday, September 30, 2024

0822 GMT — More than 100,000 people have crossed into Syria from Lebanon since a conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah escalated this month, the UN refugee agency chief said.

Filippo Grandi said on social media platform X that those fleeing included both Lebanese and Syrian nationals. The UN agency is assisting those arriving at four crossing points, he added.

0933 GMT — Another journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza as death toll rises to 174

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza, bringing the total death toll since last Oct. 7 to 174, the government media office said.

In a statement, the media office identified the new victim as Wafa Aludaini, without giving any details about the circumstances of her death.

It said Aludaini had worked “with several English-speaking media outlets,” calling on the international community to hold the Israeli government accountable for its “crimes against journalists.”

0817 GMT — 5 children killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

Five children were killed in an Israeli air strike in Sidon in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA said the deaths occurred in the town of Charqiyeh in eastern Sidon late Sunday.

A Lebanese youth movement in the town, the Imam al-Mahdi Scouts, confirmed that the five were group members and lost their lives in the Israeli attack.

0812 GMT — Iran will not leave Israel's 'criminal acts' unanswered: FM

Iran will not leave any of "the criminal acts" of Israel unanswered, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, referring to the killing of Hezbollah's chief and an Iranian Guard deputy commander in Lebanon.

"We stand strongly and we will act in a way that is regretful [for the enemy]" Kanaani told a weekly news conference, adding that Iran does not seek war but is not afraid of it.

Kanaani said that Iran is closely following up on matters with the Lebanese authorities, referring to the strikes that killed Nasrallah and Nilforoushan.

0805 GMT — Deputy chief of Lebanon's Hezbollah to give speech, first since Nasrallah's killing

The deputy chief of Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah will give an address at 12 pm local time (0900 GMT), the group's media office said.

It is the first address by a Hezbollah official since the killing of the group's secretary general in an Israeli air attack on Friday.

0748 GMT — Israel says ceasefire in Lebanon ‘only’ after Hezbollah relocated, disarmed

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Tel Aviv will only accept a ceasefire in Lebanon when Hezbollah is pushed away from the border to the north of the Litani River and disarmed, according to Israeli media.

“The only acceptable way for Israel to agree to a ceasefire is to move Hezbollah north of the Litani River and disarm it,” Katz said in a message to foreign ministers from 25 nations as cited by the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

He claimed that the full implementation of all UN Security Council resolutions regarding Lebanon “will lead to a ceasefire.”

“For as long as this does not happen, Israel will continue its actions to ensure the security of its citizens and the return of northern residents to their homes,” he added.

0756 GMT — EU foreign ministers hold emergency meeting to discuss response to escalation in Lebanon

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is convening an extraordinary informal meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the EU's response to the latest escalation in Lebanon, an EU spokesperson said.

0724 GMT — US boosts air support, increases troop readiness as Israel ramps up attacks across Lebanon

The US announced Sunday it has increased its military presence in the Middle East, enhancing air support and troop readiness as tensions in the region escalate.

"We will further reinforce our defensive air-support capabilities in the coming days," said Pentagon spokesman Major General Patrick Ryder in a statement.

The Pentagon has also raised the readiness of additional forces for rapid deployment if needed.

"The United States is determined to prevent Iran and Iranian-backed partners and proxies from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict," Ryder added, emphasizing that any attack on US personnel or interests by Iran or its proxies would be met with "every necessary measure."

0644 GMT — Israeli strike in central Beirut kills three Palestinian leaders

Israeli forces launched early on Monday an air strike on Beirut's Kola area, making it the first attack inside the Lebanese capital since the conflict with Hezbollah started last October.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, an Israeli drone targeted a fifth-floor apartment in a building on the road connecting Beirut with Rafik Hariri International Airport.

The strike sparked a fire in the apartment, which was brought under control by firefighters.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) later confirmed that the strike killed three of its leaders: Mohammed Abdel Aal, a political bureau member and head of the military and security division; Imad Ouda, the military commander in Lebanon, and Abdel Rahman Abdel Aal, whose position was not disclosed.

05:54 GMT—Hamas says its leader was killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said that its leader in Lebanon Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin was killed along with some of his family members in an Israeli strike in the south of the country.

04:27 GMT — Israel carried out strikes on dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon: IDF

The Israeli military said its fighter jets launched fresh strikes on dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon's Bekaa region.

Israeli Air Force jets "attacked dozens of launchers and buildings where weapons were stored in the Bekaa in Lebanon," it said in a statement on Telegram, adding the sites were linked to the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Israel "will continue to attack powerfully, damage and degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities and infrastructure in Lebanon", it added.

04:00 GMT — Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine says 3 leaders killed by Israel

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said in a statement that three of its leaders were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted Beirut's Kola district.

03:09 GMT — Israel kills over two dozen Palestinians across Gaza

Israel has killed at least 25 Palestinians and wounded many others in heavy strikes on besieged Gaza, the Civil Defense said.

The killings by Israel took place in Beit Lahia, Jabalia, Gaza City, Nuseirat camp and Deir al Balah.

02:41 GMT — Israel's attacks against Yemen, Syria, Lebanon is 'dangerous escalation' backed by US: Hamas

The Israeli military's attacks on Yemen, Syria and Lebanon represent a "dangerous escalation" backed by the US, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas said.

In a statement, the group condemned "the terrorist Zionist bombardment of Yemen targeting civilian facilities in the port of Al Hudaida as well as the aggression against Syria, which constitutes a dangerous escalation and an extension of the occupation's aggression and crimes in Palestine, Lebanon and the Arab region with blatant American support".

The group emphasised that "the criminal enemy will not break the morale of our people or the peoples of our region, nor will it undermine the resolve of the resistance."

02:30 GMT — Saudi Arabia calls for Lebanon's sovereignty to be respected

Saudi Arabia expressed its "great concern" at the war in Lebanon, calling for the country's "sovereignty and territorial integrity" to be respected.

A foreign ministry statement said: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern the developments taking place in the Republic of Lebanon."

02:00 GMT — Israel kills over 100 people across Lebanon

The death toll in Israeli strikes across Lebanon has risen to 105, including 32 in Ain Deleb, a town southeast of the port city of Sidon, 33 in the northeastern district of Baalbek-Hermel and seven more in Marjayoun, the Reuters news agency tally of Health Ministry statements showed.

