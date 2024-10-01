WORLD
UNSC to hold emergency meeting on Lebanon, Israel
The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Lebanon and Israel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Tensions are running high in the Middle East following Iranian attack on Israel on October 1, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
October 1, 2024

The UN Security Council will convene in an emergency session on Wednesday to discuss escalating tensions between Lebanon and Israel.

The Permanent Mission of Switzerland, who assumed the term presidency of the council, announced that the session will take place at 10am New York time.

The session, requested by France, will begin in an open format and then continue in a closed format for consultations among member states.

The council had also convened on September 20 and 24 for emergency sessions to discuss the situation in Lebanon.

Tensions running high

Tensions are running high in the Middle East following Iranian attack on Israel on Tuesday night.

Israel reported that Iran had launched about 200 missiles in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel had targeted Nasrallah and other Hezbollah commanders in an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on September 27.

Haniyeh was killed in a strike during a visit to Tehran in late July.

