Wednesday, October 2, 2024

1101 GMT — The Arab League held an emergency meeting in Cairo to discuss the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon amid rising regional tensions.

The meeting was called by Iraq to discuss “the Israeli military escalation against Lebanon, its humanitarian repercussions and means of providing medical and food aid to those affected,” according to Egypt’s state news agency MENA.

Participants will discuss issuing a call for the international community “to stand by the Lebanese people and contribute with international organizations to deliver urgent aid as quickly as possible," MENA said.

1436 GMT –– Eight Israeli soldiers dead in south Lebanon combat – military

Eight Israeli soldiers have been killed in combat in south Lebanon, the Israeli military has said in a statement.

1438 GMT –– Lebanon is in immediate need of a ceasefire: PM

Lebanon's prime minister Najib Mikati has said Lebanon was in need of a ceasefire to end intensified hostilities between Israel and the group Hezbollah, saying around 1.2 million across Lebanon had been displaced by Israeli attacks.

"Stop fighting. We don't need more blood. We don't need more destruction," Mikati said in a briefing organised by the American Task Force for Lebanon, a US-based lobby group. "There is an immediate need for a ceasefire," he added.

1418 GMT –– Raging fires in the Middle East are fast becoming an inferno: Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the raging fires in the Middle East are fast becoming an inferno, telling the Security Council the "deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop."

"Time is running out," he told the council.

1401 GMT –– UK charter flight leaves Lebanon, more planned in coming days

A charter flight taking British citizens out of Lebanon has left the country, British foreign minister David Lammy has said, adding that more such flights were planned in the coming days.

"The first charter flight taking British nationals out of Lebanon has now departed," Lammy said in a post on X.

"We have arranged another flight for tomorrow, and further flights over the coming days for as long as there is demand and it is safe to do so."

1354 GMT –– UK fighter jets played a part in preventing Iran's attacks at Israel: ministry

Britain has said two of its fighter jets and an air-to-air refuelling tanker played a part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the conflict in the Middle East, but that the jets did not engage any targets.

"Two Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets and a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker played their part in attempts in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East, demonstrating the UK's unwavering commitment to Israel's security," Britain's Ministry of Defence said on X.

"Due to the nature of this attack, they did not engage any targets, but they played an important part in wider deterrence and efforts to prevent further escalation."

1345 GMT –– Germany, France renew call for ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah

German and French leaders have renewed their call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, following their meeting in Berlin.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Middle East tensions and other international issues, a German government spokesperson said in a statement.

0850 GMT –– S Korea military aircraft ordered to bring back its citizens from war-hit areas of Mideast

South Korea ordered military aircraft to bring home South Koreans from regions affected by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

President Yoon Suk Yeol issued orders in an emergency meeting with senior officials on safety measures for Korean nationals in the region following Tuesday’s Iranian missile attack on Israel, according to Seoul-based Yonhap news agency,

"The president ordered the immediate dispatch of military transport aircraft to evacuate Korean nationals, saying the protection of our citizens in Israel and in the Middle East is a top priority," presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon told a press briefing.

As of Wednesday, approximately 130 Korean nationals were in Lebanon, 110 in Iran, and 480 in Israel, according to the Foreign Ministry.

0804 GMT –– Hezbollah attacks Israeli army soldiers, sites in 4 areas in northern Israel

Lebanese Hezbollah group announced that it targeted Israeli army soldiers, sites and artillery bunkers in four areas in northern Israel, amid ongoing cross-border airstrikes by Tel Aviv.

The group said it targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Shtula and artillery bunkers in the south of the Kiryat Shmona settlement with rockets.

Separately, Hezbollah said it attacked an infantry force in the settlement of Misgav Am with rockets and artillery.

In another statement, it said it targeted a group of Israeli soldiers in the Shomera Barracks with a salvo of rockets.

0727 GMT –– Israel kills dozens in Gaza, sends tanks into southern areas, medics say

Israeli military strikes across Gaza killed at least 60 Palestinians overnight, including in a school sheltering displaced families, medics said, as Israeli tanks advanced in areas of Khan Younis in the south of the enclave.

Israeli tanks carried out a raid on several areas in eastern and central Khan Younis in southern Gaza, before partially retreating, leaving at least 40 people killed and dozens wounded, according to the official Voice of Palestine radio and Hamas media.

TRT World's correspondent in Khan Younis reports that the focus has shifted from the situation in Gaza to Iranian strikes on Israel and Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

"During an Israeli incursion into southeastern Khan Younis, dozens of people were killed and injured. This happened as Israel attacks on tents in western Nusra refugee camp killed at least six people including an attack on an orphanage and a school in Gaza City," he said.

06:00 GMT — Iran strikes at Israel draw vows of response as region on edge

Iran's chief of staff has vowed to hit infrastructure across Israel if its territory is attacked, after Tehran fired around 200 missiles at its arch-foe, which is carrying out its war in besieged Gaza and striking Lebanon relentlessly.

The barrage "will be repeated with bigger intensity and all infrastructure of the regime will be targeted," Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on state TV.

Bagheri said Tehran showed restraint after US and EU promised Gaza ceasefire following Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh's assasination, adding "the situation was no longer tolerable" after Israel killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan.

05:39 GMT –– Hezbollah reports 1st direct clash with Israeli ground forces in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah said that its fighters clashed with an Israeli infantry force trying to infiltrate the town of Odaisseh in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the Lebanese group said it inflicted losses on the Israeli force and forced it to retreat.

It marked the first direct clash between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli forces since Israel launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

05:00 GMT –– Bodies of 20 Palestinians recovered in Khan Younis

Bodies of 20 Palestinians were recovered after Israeli attacks on homes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, a medical source tells Anadolu news agency.

04:41 GMT –– Pentagon chief tells Israel that US is 'well-postured' against Iran

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to his Israeli counterpart late on Tuesday, hours after Iran's missile attack on Israel following Israel's military campaign in Lebanon, and said Washington was "well-postured" to defend its interests in the Middle East.

"The Secretary (Austin) reaffirmed that the United States remains well postured to defend US personnel, allies, and partners in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organizations," the Pentagon said in a statement after Austin's call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes on an institute in Gaza City that was providing shelter for displaced civilians, according to the Civil Defence Service.

The agency said five people lost their lives when Israeli forces struck Al-Amal Orphanage.

Five more people, including three children, were killed in a strike targeting the Muscat School in Gaza City, a medical source said.

03:22 GMT –– Netanyahu says Iran will 'pay for' missile strikes on Israel

IsraeliPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called Iran's massive missile attack on Israel "a big mistake" and vowed to make Tehran "pay for it".

"Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it," said Netanyahu hours after the attack, and warned: "Whoever attacks us, we attack them."

In a separate statement, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who was at the command and control centre monitoring the interception of Iranian missiles, also vowed to punish Iran for the attack.

0300 GMT — Iran, Israel swap threats; Hezbollah repels Tel Aviv ground raid

Hezbollah has said it clashed with Israeli soldiers who tried to infiltrate into Lebanon, and also targeted Israeli troops across the border, according to statements from the group.

Hezbollah also said its fighters targeted "a large infantry force" in Misgav Am across the border with "rockets and artillery", as well as troop gatherings in three other locations, one with Burkan rockets.

In Iran, its chief of staff has vowed to hit infrastructure across Israel if its territory is attacked after Tehran fired around 200 missiles at its arch-foe, which is carrying out its war in besieged Gaza and striking Lebanon relentlessly.

The barrage "will be repeated with bigger intensity and all infrastructure of the regime will be targeted," Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on state TV.

Bagheri said Tehran showed restraint after US and EU promised Gaza ceasefire following Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination, adding "the situation was no longer tolerable" after Israel killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan.

02:55 GMT –– Israel launches new air strikes on Beirut

Israel again has launched air strikes in a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Warplanes carried out strikes in several neighborhoods in southern Beirut, including Haret Hreik, Chyah, Choueifat, Er-Rouaiss and Jamous, according to an AnadoluAgency reporter. No information was immediately available on casualties or damage.

The strikes followed immediately after an ultimatum by the Israeli army to civilians to flee.

02:30 GMT –– Russia says US responsible for the escalation of tensions in the Middle East

Russia has said that the US is responsible for the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, calling the Biden administration’s efforts in the region "a complete failure."

Commenting on Iran's retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by Israel, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the latest White House statements on the matter "demonstrate complete helplessness in crisis resolution."

"The complete failure of the Biden administration in the Middle East. A bloody drama that is only gaining momentum. The White House's inarticulate statements demonstrate complete helplessness in resolving crises. The efforts of (US Secretary of State) Blinken have led to tens of thousands of victims and a stalemate," she said.

02:25 GMT –– Israel orders residents of southern Beirut to flee, bombing begins

The Israeli military warned residents in southern Beirut to flee before launching its strikes on alleged Hezbollah sites in the Lebanese armed group's bastion.

"You are located near dangerous Hezbollah facilities, which the IDF (Israeli military) will act against with force in the near future," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X, specifically mentioning the area of Haret Hreik in south Beirut. Minutes later, Israel began bombing the area.

02:15 GMT –– Israel kills 55 people in Lebanon in 24 hours

Israeli strikes in several regions of Lebanon killed 55 people and wounded 156 in 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

Lebanon's disaster management agency had said earlier that 1,873 people had been killed since Israel and Hezbollah began trading cross-border fire after the Gaza war erupted on October 7, 2023.

02:00 GMT –– Iran warns against any direct military intervention in support of Israel

Iran's armed forces have warned against any direct military intervention in support of Israel in response to Iran's missile attack.

"In the event of direct intervention by countries supporting the regime (Israel)... their centres and interests in the region will also face a powerful attack by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the armed forces said in a statement quoted by Fars news agency.

For our live updates from Tuesday, October 1, 2024, click here.