Israeli army admits Iranian missiles hit airbases
The Israeli army has admitted that some of the missiles Iran fired towards Israel on Tuesday hit some airbases.
Iran has warned that if Israel responds to the missile barrage, it will face more "crushing attacks." / Photo: Reuters
October 2, 2024

The Israeli army confirmed on Wednesday that missiles launched from Iran on Tuesday evening hit its airbases.

An unnamed Israeli military source told Anadolu that "airbases were damaged in the attacks."

Refusing to disclose the locations of bases, the source said: "If we mention where the strike occurred, the enemy will simply know which elements were hit."

The military source reported no injuries in the attack.

'Can strike at any point'

Regarding the Israeli response, the source said: "We do not respond, we attack and fight. The Israeli army has a plan, and it operates in Gaza and the north according to the plans, and they know we can strike at any point we decide against Iran, but we won't talk about capabilities."

In a statement, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) said the attack was in response to the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoshan.

The Guard Corps warned that if Israel responds to the missile barrage, it will face more "crushing attacks."

SOURCE:AA
