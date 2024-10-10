Thursday, October 10, 2024

06:29 GMT —Israeli air strike on tents in North Gaza kills 16 Palestinians

Israel has killed at least 16 people and wounded others in its air strikes near Yemen al-Saeed Hospital in the northern besieged Gaza.

Hossam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, told Anadolu Agency that the victims were killed when an Israeli warplane targeted displaced people's tents outside the hospital.

Paramedics said the dead included women and children, noting that the bombardment left "charred remains of the deceased Palestinians."

05:32 GMT — Attack damages ship off Yemen coast: UK maritime agency

A ship has been struck and damaged by an "unknown projectile" off Yemen, a British maritime agency has said, following months of attacks by Houthis.

"The master of the vessel reports being hit by an unknown projectile and the vessel has sustained damage, no fires or casualties reported," said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British Navy.

04:17 GMT — Israeli officer killed in fighting at Southern Lebanon

Israeli officer killed, soldier injured in fighting in southern Lebanon, Israeli public broadcaster KAN has reported.

03:29 GMT — Iraq condemns Israeli media for listing top Shia cleric as target

The Iraqi government has condemned Israeli media for placing Ali al Sistani, the top religious authority for Shia Muslims in Iraq, on a target list, saying the act threatens international peace and security.

Israel’s Channel 14 broadcast an image of Sistani, claiming that he was on Israel’s target list.

In a statement, Iraqi government spokesman Basim al Awadi strongly condemned any violation of the revered status of the country’s top religious authority.

03:00 GMT — Thousands of Moroccan students protest in solidarity with Gaza, Lebanon amid Israeli offensives

Thousands of students have staged protests at several Moroccan universities in solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon as Israel’s genocidal war entered its second year.

The protests coincided with a one-day strike across universities nationwide demanding an end to the normalisation of relations between Morocco and Israel.

The strike was called by the National Union of Moroccan Students, the largest student faction in the country.

02:49 GMT — Syria state media reports Israeli attack on Homs, Hama provinces

Syrian state media reported an Israeli attack early on Thursday on the central provinces of Homs and Hama after an Israeli strike hit the country's south the previous day.

"At around 1:00 am (2200 GMT Wednesday), the Israeli enemy launched an air attack... targeting a car assembly factory in the industrial area of Hassia in Homs province" and a military position in Hama, state news agency SANA said, citing a military source.

Hassia is about 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of the city of Hama.

02:14 GMT — Israel kills 10, including 5 medics, in southern Lebanon

Israel has killed at least ten people, including five medics, and wounded dozens of others in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Civil Defense said in a statement that five of its workers were killed in the Israeli air strike on the Civil Defense center in Derdghaya, the town of the Tyre district in the southern governorate.

It said the victims were on duty at the centre and ready to respond to emergency calls.

02:00 GMT — UNRWA chief calls Gaza 'unrecognisable'

Besieged Gaza has been "unrecognisable", and there is no end in sight to the Israeli violence engulfing the Middle East, the head of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said.

"One year after the catastrophic war on Gaza, no end is in sight to the brutal violence engulfing the region," Philippe Lazzarini said at a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Palestinian enclave.

"It has been a year of profound loss and suffering," he said. "We cannot claim ignorance to what is happening — nor can we afford to look away. That is why we repeat our calls for the Security Council, and member states, to take action."

For our live updates from Wednesday, October 9, 2024, click here.