Burkina Faso commemorated its former President Thomas Sankara on Tuesday.

On October 15, 1987, Sankara and 12 other people were fatally shot by a hit squad at a meeting of the ruling National Revolutionary Council in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou.

Leading the commemoration, Burkina Faso's transitional President Captain Ibrahim Traore described Sankara's assassination as "cowardly and despicable."

"On this day, marking the 37th anniversary of that tragic event, I pay a vibrant tribute to this great visionary who left, and continues to leave, an indelible mark on the history of our nation through his integrity, his patriotism and his unwavering commitment to a dignified, free and sovereign Burkina Faso," Traore told the nation on Tuesday.

'A landmark that guides our actions'

"His struggle and his vision remain a landmark that guides our actions and fuels our commitment and determination to reclaim the national territory, and build a new Burkina of peace, security and prosperity for all Burkinabe," Traore added.

Sankara came to power in August 1983 through a military coup. He was a 33-year-old army captain.

The events preceding Sankara's ascent to power were dramatic.

Military officer Jean-Baptiste Ouedraogo had led a coup in November 1982.

Ascent to power

After becoming Burkina Faso's transitional ruler, he appointed Sankara prime minister in January 1983.

In May that year, Ouedraogo dismissed Sankara who was pushing for reforms.

The strained relations between the military ruler and Sankara resulted in Sankara's arrest. But junior officers within the military opposed the decision.

Taking advantage of the arising dissatisfaction, Sankara's friend Blaise Compaore successfully led a coup against Ouedraogo in early August 1983.

Change of country's name

Sankara was thereafter installed as the country's president.

Upon assuming power, Sankara changed Burkina Faso's name, which was Upper Volta then. Burkina Faso means "land of honest people."

Sankara introduced a raft of reforms, including promoting vaccination and banning harmful cultural practices, especially against women.

On October 15, 1987, he and 12 other people were shot dead by a hit squad in Ouagadougou.

Compaore's rule

The shootings occurred on the same day Compaore seized power.

Compaore ruled Burkina Faso for 27 years, and was forced out of office through mass protests in late 2014.

He was the main suspect in Sankara's death. In April 2022, a tribunal handed him a life sentence in absentia.

Three months later, Compaore apologised to the family of Sankara, saying: "I take responsibility for, and regret all the suffering experienced by all victims during my terms as leader of Burkina Faso."

Compaore's return to Burkina Faso

Compaore was in exile in the neighbouring Côte d'Ivoire.

After sending out his apology in July 2022, he returned to Burkina Faso after the then-military ruler Paul-Henri Damiba allowed him under a "national reconciliation" arrangement.

To date, Sankara is regarded as Burkina Faso's most impactful leader.

He opposed modern-day colonialism, encouraged self-sufficiency, advocated for African unity, and improved Burkina Faso's education, healthcare and transport.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.