The Israeli media has reported that Hamas politburo chief Yahya Sinwar has been killed in Gaza.

Two of Israel's broadcasters, KAN and N12 News cited Israeli officials as saying on Thursday Sinwar was dead.

There was no official confirmation from Hamas.

The Israeli military earlier said it was checking the possibility that it killed Sinwar following an offensive in Gaza that it said had targeted three Palestinian resistance fighters.

Sinwar was named leader of Hamas following the assassination of former political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran's Tehran in July.

Sinwar was the most wanted Hamas leader by Israel, with Tel Aviv accusing him of masterminding the October 7 cross-border attack last year by the group which prompted Israel to launch a devastating military campaign in Gaza that has killed more than 45,000 people, according to local health authorities.

Ten months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

The Israeli military said there were no signs that hostages had been present in the building where the three were killed.