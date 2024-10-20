Sunday, October 20, 2024

0950 GMT – Gaza death toll rises to 42,603 amid Israeli attacks

At least 84 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 42,603, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 99,795 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 84 people and injured 158 others in seven massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

0741 GMT — Israel bombs Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza

The Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia came under direct attack by Israeli forces, as heavy bombardment continues across northern Gaza, an official has said.

Hossam Abu Safiya, the hospital’s director, confirmed in a statement that Israeli strikes have damaged the hospital's water tanks and electricity grid, severely disrupting medical services.

The area surrounding the hospital has been subjected to intense bombing and gunfire for several hours, placing patients and medical staff in grave danger, he added.

0752 GMT — UN peacekeeping forces centres in southern Lebanon sound level 3 danger sirens

Sirens signaling a level 3 danger, indicating severe risk, were sounded inside the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) centers in the town of Maarakeh, Tyre district of southern Lebanon.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency, the warning was issued as tensions in the area remain high amid ongoing clashes and cross-border hostilities between Israeli forces and local groups.

UNIFIL personnel and local residents have been heightened alert as the security situation in southern Lebanon continues to deteriorate.

0727 GMT — Israeli military claims it attacked Hezbollah's intelligence HQ in Beirut

Israel has claimed that its air force had attacked Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters and an underground workshop for the production of weapons in Beirut.

0708 GMT — At least four killed in Israeli air strikes targeting southern Lebanon

At least four people were killed and several others injured when Israeli air strikes targeted the Kassar Zaatar neighbourhood of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

No further details were immediately available.

0608 GMT — Israeli strikes on Beirut after evacuation warning: state media

Two Israeli air strikes have targeted south Beirut after the Israeli army warned civilians to evacuate the stronghold of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, state media said.

"Enemy (Israeli) airplanes carried out two strikes this morning on Beirut's southern suburbs, one of them hitting a residential building in Haret Hreik" near a mosque and a hospital, the National News Agency reported.

05:46 GMT — Israeli strikes kill 73 Palestinians in Gaza's Beit Lahia

At least 73 people have been killed in an Israeli air strike on a residential block in Beit Lahia, a town in northern Gaza, according to Gaza Media Office.

Many remain trapped under the rubble, and officials fear the death toll will rise. As rescue efforts continue, details of the attack are still emerging.

The attack comes amid a communications blackout in the area, with northern Gaza enduring a 16-day Israeli military siege. The siege has left residents cut off from food, water, medicine and essential services.

05:20 GMT —At least 7 killed in Israeli strikes across Lebanon

Israeli warplanes launched intense strikes on 24 towns in Lebanon that killed at least seven people, including a mayor and a paramedic, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

At least 21 others were injured.

The strikes in southern Lebanon targeted the districts of Tyre and Jezzine, Nabatiyeh, Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun and Hasbaiyya.

In the east, air strikes targeted the Baalbek and western Bekaa. In central Lebanon, they focused on the Aalay district in Mount Lebanon.

04:46 GMT — Israeli army says it intercepted drones launched from Syria, east

The Israeli army said it intercepted two drones — one launched from Syria and the other from the east.

The army said it "intercepted a drone in the Golan Heights that was launched from Syria".

In a separate statement, it said that "the air force intercepted a drone heading toward the city of Eilat in the south before it crossed into Israeli territory."

It did not specify the source of the drone that approached from the east.

03:55 GMT — Netanyahu accuses 'Iranian proxies' for assassination attempt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused "Iranian proxies" of attempting to assassinate him and his wife, following a drone attack on his private residence.

"The agents of Iran who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a bitter mistake," said Netanyahu, according to the Times of Israel.

The prime minister's office said the drone from Lebanon targeted Netanyahu's private home in Caesarea in northern Israel. It added that the premier and his family were not home at the time of the attack.

03:20 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah strikes military bases, soldier gatherings in northern Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah said it had targeted groups of soldiers in northern Israel and military sites near the border between the two countries with rockets and artillery.

Hezbollah said in a series of statements on Telegram that it fired rocket barrages at 15 gatherings of Israeli soldiers in settlements of Shlomi, Malakiya, Avivim, Abirim, Ayta Ash-Shaab, Beit Hillel , al-Marj, Zar’it, al-Bassa and Kfar Kila.

The group further said that it targeted military bases in Nasher area, east of Haifa, settlements in the Karyot region, and the cities of Safed, Rosh Pinna and Kiryat Shmona.

02:30 GMT — Egyptian president urges immediate end to wars in Gaza, Lebanon

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi on Saturday called for an immediate end to the fighting in Gaza and Lebanon, urging stronger efforts towards ceasefire and the exchange of hostages in Gaza.

His comments came in a meeting with a bipartisan delegation from the US House of Representatives, led by Congressman Tom Cole, chair of the Appropriations Committee, according to the Egyptian presidency.

The meeting focused on regional conditions, with Sisi addressing the US delegation on restoring peace and stability in the region while avoiding the expansion of the current conflicts into a broader war.

