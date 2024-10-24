AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigerian president sacks five cabinet ministers
The president has been facing criticisms from Nigerians for the size of his cabinet and the performances of ministers.
Nigerian president sacks five cabinet ministers
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu is battling an economic downturn in Africa's largest economy. / Photo: Reuters
October 24, 2024

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu sacked five ministers on Wednesday, one year after they were appointed to his Cabinet.

Tinubu said in a statement that the ministers were sacked following ongoing reform in the government to ensure “optimum efficiency” in governance.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the immediate implementation of eight far-reaching actions to reinvigorate the administration’s capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant to his commitment to deliver on his promises to Nigerians," according to the statement.

He announced the reposting of the remaining ministers to federal ministries vacated by the dismissed Cabinet members.

Economic downturn

The president has faced criticisms from Nigerians for the size of his cabinet and the performances of ministers amid an economic downturn in Africa's largest economy.

Tinubu announced earlier Wednesday the scrapping of some ministries and agencies as he encouraged the support of Nigerians to revamp the ailing economy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us