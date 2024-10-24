Nigerian President Bola Tinubu sacked five ministers on Wednesday, one year after they were appointed to his Cabinet.

Tinubu said in a statement that the ministers were sacked following ongoing reform in the government to ensure “optimum efficiency” in governance.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the immediate implementation of eight far-reaching actions to reinvigorate the administration’s capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant to his commitment to deliver on his promises to Nigerians," according to the statement.

He announced the reposting of the remaining ministers to federal ministries vacated by the dismissed Cabinet members.

Economic downturn

The president has faced criticisms from Nigerians for the size of his cabinet and the performances of ministers amid an economic downturn in Africa's largest economy.

Tinubu announced earlier Wednesday the scrapping of some ministries and agencies as he encouraged the support of Nigerians to revamp the ailing economy.

