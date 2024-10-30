Wednesday, October 30, 2024

0045 GMT — Palestine weighs bringing Israel’s UNRWA ban before UNSC

The Palestinian presidency said that it plans to take diplomatic action in response to the Israeli Knesset's approval of laws banning the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) from operating in Israel.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the presidency decided to urgently engage with countries hosting Palestinian refugees to explore the possibility of bringing the matter before the UN Security Council and the General Assembly.

The decision on UNRWA's presence is linked to resolving the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy, according to the presidency.

It held the Israeli government fully responsible for the serious repercussions of the decision.

It also emphasised that without a just solution to the Palestinian issue based on international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, "all ongoing aggressive and unacceptable Israeli practices will not bring security and stability but will instead escalate tensions in the region."

0152 GMT — Turkish envoy to UN announces joint letter urging arms embargo on Israel

Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN announced that Türkiye, along with a coalition of key nations, has issued a joint letter calling for a halt to arms transfers to Israel.

Addressing an open debate on "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question," Ahmet Yildiz emphasised that Israel has pushed the region to the brink of an all-out war with unprecedented war crimes.

"We make this collective call for immediate steps to halt the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel in all cases where there are reasonable grounds to suspect they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as stipulated in General Assembly Resolution ES-10/24 of 18 September 2024," he said.

"This is essential to end Israel's illegal occupation, deter further violations against civilians in Gaza and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as well as in Lebanon, and prevent further regional escalation."

0011 GMT — Palestine's UN envoy warns thousands in northern Gaza face imminent execution by Israel

Palestine's permanent representative to the UN has warned that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in northern Gaza face imminent execution for refusing to abandon their land and homes, criticising those who protect Israel, their tormentors.

Riyad Mansour was speaking at a session of the UN Security Council focused on the situation in the Middle East.

After addressing the conditions in Gaza, particularly its northern areas, Mansour said, "Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are at immediate risk of death and face execution for refusing to leave their lands."

"Palestinians are besieged and subjected to bombing and starvation. They know that if they leave their areas, they will not be allowed to return," he added.

2050 GMT — Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Jordan condemn Israeli UNRWA ban

Palestine, Jordan and Saudi Arabia have strongly condemned the Israeli Knesset's passing of a law to ban the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said the Israeli move against UNRWA represents "a flagrant violation of international law and the obligations of Israel as the occupying power" to the Palestinian territories.

The Palestinian Presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh rejected the Israeli banning of UNRWA, considering it a "challenge to international legitimacy and UN resolution."

Meanwhile, a statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry described the law as a "flagrant violation" of international law and a part of Israel's "ethnic cleansing" against the Palestinian population.

2241 GMT — UN chief writes letter to Israeli PM protesting UNRWA ban

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protesting a new law that could effectively cripple the UN agency responsible for aiding Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

In the letter, which was seen by the AFP news agency, Guterres said the law could have "devastating consequences" for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank because there is no reasonable alternative to UNRWA for providing the aid and assistance these people need.

"I appeal to you and to the government of Israel to prevent such devastating consequences and to allow UNRWA to continue carrying out its activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, in accordance with its obligations under international law," Guterres wrote.

2014 GMT — Israeli attacks in Gaza, West Bank have killed over 11,800 students: Palestinian Education Ministry

More than 11,825 Palestinian students have been killed in Israeli attacks since October of last year, the Palestinian Education Ministry said.

The ministry, based in Ramallah, published data outlining the scale of violence targeting students and educational institutions across the Palestinian territories.

The report revealed that Gaza alone has witnessed the killing of more than 11,057 school-age students, with more than 16,897 others wounded.

