WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mexico law on election of judges by voters causes storm
A law in Mexico that demands direct election of voters by the citizens has caused a major storm in the country, triggering mass resignation by Supreme Court judges.
Mexico law on election of judges by voters causes storm
On June 1, 2025, the process for the election of Mexican judges, magistrates and judges of the Supreme Court will begin. / Photo: Getty Images
October 31, 2024

Eight of Mexico's 11 Supreme Court justices submitted their resignations on Wednesday, rejecting controversial judicial reforms.

The reforms, pushed by former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, were fast-tracked by both chambers of Congress, where the ruling Morena Party holds a majority, and signed into law on September 15.

The opposition tried to fight the law to no avail, resulting in most Supreme Court judges resigning, including the court's president, Justice Norma Pina.

Pina, elected as the first female president of the Supreme Court in January 2023, was meant to lead the judicial branch until 2030.

'Cleansing' the court

She was one of the main counterbalances during Lopez Obrador's administration, hampering the passage of some of the president's decrees, resulting in friction between the ruling party and the judicial branch.

Following the Supreme Court's pushback to some of his legal initiatives, Lopez Obrador vowed to "cleanse" the court of what he labeled as corrupted judges in the service of political and economic elites, resulting in the judicial reforms.

"This resignation does not imply my agreement with the separation from the position for which I was originally appointed until December 10, 2030, but rather an act of consistency and respect for the constitutional text that currently governs us," Pina wrote in her resignation letter.

During her morning briefing on Wednesday, President Claudia Sheinbaum asserted that the eight judges resigned to keep their retirement benefits, "which is a lot of money."

Direct election

Mexico now becomes the only country in the world that has a law dictating that all judges must be directly elected by voters.

On June 1, 2025, the process for the election of judges, magistrates and judges of the Supreme Court will begin.

With their resignation, the eight judges have declined to participate in the election process.

One of the resignations will take effect in November and the rest next August.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us