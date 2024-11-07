Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with US President-elect Donald Trump following Trump’s election victory, congratulating him and expressing hope for strengthened cooperation between Türkiye and the United States in the coming years.

In the call on Thursday, according to a statement released by the Turkish Presidency on X, Erdogan conveyed his wishes for a fruitful new term in US-Türkiye relations, emphasising the importance of bilateral cooperation on regional and global issues.

With the Middle East facing significant challenges, from ongoing conflict zones to economic pressures, Erdogan underscored the potential for collaboration between the two countries to contribute to stability and address key security concerns.

The Turkish leader’s outreach signals a renewed interest in mending ties strained in recent years over differences regarding policies in Syria, military partnerships, and diplomatic disputes.

As NATO allies, the US and Türkiye share long-standing defence and trade relationships but have faced tensions around Washington's Middle East policies, such as US support for the YPG terror group in Syria.

Ankara has also criticised Washington for a lack of cooperation against the FETO terrorist organisation, whose leader died in Pennsylvania last month.

Erdogan and Trump’s discussion highlights the two leaders' shared interest in resetting the tone of US-Türkiye relations, with both nations playing pivotal roles in managing conflicts in the Middle East and addressing broader issues, such as the refugee crisis and counter-terrorism efforts.

Observers see this engagement as a chance for Türkiye and the US to foster mutual interests, marking the potential for a closer alignment on regional strategic priorities.