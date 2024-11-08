Botswana officially inaugurates president-elect Duma Boko on Friday after the long-time ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) lost its grip on power in elections held in October.

After 58 years at the helm, the BDP lost to Boko's opposition coalition, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), in a historic outcome.

Taking his oath of office, Boko said, “I will maintain the Constitution of Botswana and uphold the laws, and that I will direct my abilities to the service and welfare of the people without fear or favour, affection or ill-will. So help me God.”

The inauguration took place at the national stadium in the capital, Gaborone.

"For nearly three score years, our democracy remained unbroken, unproven and untested. On the 30th of October this year, together, we tested this democracy," Boko said in a speech afterwards.

"It is with pride and perhaps even a tinge of relief that I can proudly say we have passed this test with flying colours," he said to cheers from the crowd.

"Together, we usher in a new political dawn."

Heads of states and leaders from Africa have graced the event, including Prime Minister of Mozambique Adriano Maleiane and South Africa’s Vice President Paul Mashatile.

Taking over the reins from incumbent president Mokgweetsi Masisi, 54-year-old Boko's ascension to become Botswana’s first citizen has been described as a seismic shift for the country.

This was the third time Boko, a human rights lawyer and Harvard Law School graduate, ran for president after contesting in 2014 and 2019. He founded the UDC in 2012 to unite opposition groups against the BDP.

As leader of the Botswana National Front (BNF), Boko played a crucial role in the formation of the now triumphant collective UDC.

Established in 2012, the UDC is a coalition including Boko's BNF, the Botswana Movement for Democracy, and the Botswana People's Party.

Boko, however, is confronted with the urgent task of addressing issues including a rising unemployment rate that impacted mostly young people in the country.

Botswana’s new vice president, Ndaba Gaolathe, took the oath of office before parliament on Thursday along with the nation's new parliament speaker, Dithapelo Keorapetse.

