By Brian Okoth

United States' Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has resigned after serving in the East African nation for two years.

In a statement dated Wednesday, November 13, 68-year-old Whitman said she had tendered her resignation to President Joe Biden.

Whitman suggested that the outcome of the recent US presidential election prompted her decision.

Former United States' President Donald Trump, who ran on the Republican Party ticket, defeated Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party in the November 5 elections.

'Serve at the president's request'

Preliminary results show that Trump — who served as head of state from 2017 to 2021 —secured an Electoral College vote tally of 312 against Harris's 226.

The minimum Electoral College votes needed for a win is 270.

After Trump's victory — which was followed by Harris's concession speech — it became clearer to the Biden administration appointees that their jobs were on the line.

In her statement, Whitman said: "Like all US ambassadors, I serve at the request of the president. The American people have spoken, and a new president will be inaugurated in January. I wish him and his new team success."

'Full of gratitude'

Whitman added that Marc Dillard, who is the Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Kenya's capital Nairobi, will lead the team until the appointment of a new ambassador.

Whitman further said she leaves Kenya "full of gratitude for the team that has tirelessly worked" with her.

The ambassador's exit comes after a number of Kenyans criticised her over what they described as Whitman's "active involvement" in the country's internal affairs.

Some Kenyans often took to social media to suggest that the ambassador "backed and protected" the Kenyan government's agenda, even when it was unpopular with the people.

Backlash over election remarks

In August 2023, Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga faulted Whitman after she said the country's August 2022 general election was the "freest, fairest, and most credible."

Odinga, who unsuccessfully sought presidential election for the fifth time in 2022, had disputed President William Ruto's narrow victory, alleging the polls were "rigged."

In September 2022, Odinga's petition challenging the electoral outcome, was dismissed by Kenya's Supreme Court for lack of evidence.

In November 2023, Whitman told a Kenyan television station that she made a mistake for saying the August 2022 Kenyan polls were "freest and fairest."

Kenyan protests

Terming her remarks "pretty controversial", the diplomat clarified she should have used the word "excellent" to refer to the Kenyan elections.

In June, Kenyans protested against introduction of new taxes, prompting President Ruto to abandon the plan.

During that period, many people asked Whitman to speak out against high-handedness by Kenyan authorities.

The US embassy, thereafter, urged government to "protect people's rights to demonstrate peacefully."

'Strict neutrality'

Diplomats are expected to maintain "strict neutrality" during service.

But even as she exits, with mixed reviews about her tour of duty, Whitman says under her tenure, Kenya's relations with the US grew "stronger."

She also cites security, healthcare, trade, and investment as her success stories.

Whitman reported to her Kenyan workstation in August 2022, replacing Kyle McCarter, an appointee of former President Trump.

Trump's swearing-in

US ambassadors often serve approximately three years, but they can stay longer.

An ambassador's main functions are to protect their country's interests in the host nation, and to report local reactions to their governments back at home.

Trump will be sworn in as United States' 47th president on January 20.

