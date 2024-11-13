Days after Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, the country's ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, has handed in her resignation letter.

"Today, I announced to my team at the US embassy that I submitted my resignation to President Joe Biden. It has been an honour and privilege to serve the American people through strengthening our partnership with Kenya," Whitman said in a Wednesday statement.

Whitman struck a close relationship with Kenyan President William Ruto during her tenure. It led to Ruto's state visit to Washington in May - the first by an African leader in 16 years.

Reflecting on her tenure, which began in 2022, Whitman spoke about her efforts in fostering trade, security, and healthcare collaboration between Kenya and the US.

"My efforts also opened the door for more American companies to do business in Kenya. Trade, jobs, and US investment in Kenya are at historic highs because of our efforts," she said.

'Americans have spoken'

She also emphasised the elevation of Kenya as the first major non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa, a milestone achieved during her service.

"Like all US ambassadors, I serve at the request of the President. The American people have spoken, and a new president will be inaugurated in January," she added.

Whitman also expressed confidence in the continued strength of US-Kenya relations, stating: "I have no doubt that our 60 years of partnership will continue to strengthen and serve Americans and Kenyans."

Her departure leaves Charge d'Affaires Marc Dillard at the helm as the US Embassy transitions to new leadership under the incoming administration.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.