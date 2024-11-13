AFRICA
2 MIN READ
US envoy to Kenya, Meg Whitman, resigns in wake of Trump win
Whitman has expressed confidence in the continued strength of US-Kenya relations.
US envoy to Kenya, Meg Whitman, resigns in wake of Trump win
Meg Whitman, US ambassador to Nairobi, with Kenya’s president William Ruto at a business meeting in San Francisco last year. Photo / Getty / Photo: Getty Images
November 13, 2024

Days after Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, the country's ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, has handed in her resignation letter.

"Today, I announced to my team at the US embassy that I submitted my resignation to President Joe Biden. It has been an honour and privilege to serve the American people through strengthening our partnership with Kenya," Whitman said in a Wednesday statement.

Whitman struck a close relationship with Kenyan President William Ruto during her tenure. It led to Ruto's state visit to Washington in May - the first by an African leader in 16 years.

Reflecting on her tenure, which began in 2022, Whitman spoke about her efforts in fostering trade, security, and healthcare collaboration between Kenya and the US.

"My efforts also opened the door for more American companies to do business in Kenya. Trade, jobs, and US investment in Kenya are at historic highs because of our efforts," she said.

'Americans have spoken'

She also emphasised the elevation of Kenya as the first major non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa, a milestone achieved during her service.

"Like all US ambassadors, I serve at the request of the President. The American people have spoken, and a new president will be inaugurated in January," she added.

Whitman also expressed confidence in the continued strength of US-Kenya relations, stating: "I have no doubt that our 60 years of partnership will continue to strengthen and serve Americans and Kenyans."

Her departure leaves Charge d'Affaires Marc Dillard at the helm as the US Embassy transitions to new leadership under the incoming administration.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us