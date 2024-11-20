Namibia has taken significant strides in addressing the issue of child maltreatment as the global community marks International Children's Day on November 20.

Namibian authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO), in a joint statement, said that over 37 healthcare workers and police officers have been trained on the WHO's clinical handbook for child maltreatment.

"Almost 40% of Namibian girls and 45% of boys experienced physical, sexual, or emotional violence during childhood, according to the 2019 Violence Against Children and Youth Survey, the latest available data," they said.

The statement added: "Many survivors do not receive care services, with only half reporting physical violence and just 15% receiving support."

Violence against children

Children account for 10% of reported murder cases and 32% of reported rape and attempted rape cases in Namibia annually, according to WHO.

Around 80 children are removed from their homes each year due to abuse or neglect, with many more cases going unreported, according to police data.

WHO and Namibian authorities say training will equip officials with the necessary skills to identify, assess, and respond to cases of child abuse and neglect.

"The handbook is a practical guide, equipping health workers with the skills to support children in care settings, including health facilities and gender-based violence victim protection units," the statement stressed.

Namibia says it has established child protection forums at the constituency level to foster multisectoral collaboration and ensure effective implementation of child protection measures.

