Monday, November 25, 2024

06:00 GMT — US threatens to withdraw from Lebanon ceasefire mediation

US envoy Amos Hochstein threatened to withdraw from mediation efforts aimed at brokering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon if Tel Aviv does not accept a US proposal, Israel’s Channel 13 reported.

Hochstein informed Israel's ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, that if Tel Aviv fails to respond positively to the US ceasefire proposal with Lebanon, the US will pull out of the mediation process it is leading between the two sides, according to the broadcaster.

05:29 GMT — Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian child and a young man during an incursion into the town of Ya'bad, located south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed in a brief statement that the victims were identified as 13-year-old Muhammad Hamarsheh and 20-year-old Ahmad Zaid, both of whom were shot by Israeli forces.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Israeli army stormed Ya'bad from its eastern entrance, leading to clashes between soldiers and residents.

05:00 GMT — Israel moving towards a ceasefire deal in Lebanon

Israel is moving towards a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon with the Hezbollah group, an Axios reporter posted on X on Sunday, citing a senior Israeli official.

A separate report from Israel's public broadcaster Kan, citing an Israeli official, said there was no green light on an agreement in Lebanon, with issues still unresolved.

04:34 GMT — Israel’s Gantz calls on Netanyahu to bomb government facilities in Beirut

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz called on the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bomb government facilities in Beirut amid deadly attacks on Lebanon.

In a post on X, Gantz urged the government to target Lebanese governmental facilities, which so far have been spared from the ongoing Israeli bombardment.

The Israeli army has launched almost daily air strikes across Lebanon since late September.

04:00 GMT — 13 Palestinians wounded by Israeli interceptor missile in occupied West Bank

At least 13 Palestinians were wounded by shrapnel of an Israeli interceptor missile in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem, medics said.

The Red Crescent Society said the injuries ranged between light and moderate after the missile shrapnel fell on houses in the Tulkarem refugee camp.

