Fighting has intensified over the last four days between Rwanda-backed rebels and the Congolese army in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo despite a ceasefire, local and military sources told AFP.

Since 2021 the Kigali-backed M23 militia claiming to defend ethnic Tutsis has seized swathes of the eastern DRC, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis. It has now nearly surrounded the provincial capital, Goma.

In early August, Angola mediated a fragile truce that stabilised the situation at the front line, although both sides continued to exchange fire.

But in late October, the M23 began carrying out localised offensives, despite efforts by the Congolese military and pro-Kinshasa militias to contain them.

Diplomatic dialogue

Despite violations of the ceasefire, the DRC and Rwanda have so far upheld diplomatic dialogue through Angola's mediation.

"We are not concerned in any way" by the agreement between the DRC and Rwanda, an M23 spokesperson told AFP on Thursday.

Clashes intensified on Sunday north of the M23's operational theatre, in Lubero territory.

The front line has established itself along the road leading to the city of Butembo, a key commercial hub under Kinshasa's control located about 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the hostilities.

No notable progress

The fighting has since mounted west of the salient – the tip of the front line projecting into opposition territory – with both sides accusing each other of having attacked first.

While both parties told AFP they had taken and defended positions and villages, notable progress could not be identified at this stage.

Fighting was ongoing on Thursday, the Congolese armed forces told AFP, although the situation on the ground remained unclear.

The belligerents have sent reinforcements to the northern front, which had been relatively stable since the ceasefire was signed, raising fears of escalation, multiple local and military sources said.

DRC, Rwanda presidents to meet

M23 militants are also clashing with pro-Kinshasa armed groups in the Masisi area of North Kivu province.

Displaced people began flocking on Monday to Kitsambiro, a town north of the combat zone, Lubero territory administrator Colonel Alain Kiwewa told AFP.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi are due to meet on December 15 in the Angolan capital Luanda for talks.

