Several Arab nations have welcomed the decisions in Syria that led to the overthrow of Bashar al Assad's regime and called for actions aimed at ensuring stability and development and preventing the situation from slipping into chaos.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said it is "monitoring the rapid developments in the brotherly country of Syria and expresses its satisfaction with the positive steps taken to ensure the safety of the Syrian people, prevent bloodshed, and preserve Syria's state institutions and resources."

Saudi Arabia called on the international community "to stand by the Syrian people and cooperate with them in all matters that serve Syria and fulfil the aspirations of its people while refraining from interfering in its internal affairs."

In Qatar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying that Doha is "closely monitoring developments in Syria" and underscored the "necessity of preserving national institutions and the unity of the state to prevent the country from slipping into chaos."

Qatar reiterated its stance on ending the Syrian crisis according to international legitimacy and UN Security Council Resolution 2254, in a manner that "serves the interests of the Syrian people and preserves the unity, sovereignty, and independence of their country."

Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement, noting that Manama is closely following the developments in Syria, "emphasising its commitment to the security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria."

It called on "all parties and components of the Syrian population to prioritise the nation's supreme interests and the well-being of its citizens while ensuring the preservation of public institutions and the protection of vital and economic infrastructure."

'Prioritise the national interest'

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said that Cairo "is following with great interest the changes witnessed in Syria" and reaffirmed its support for Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the unity of its people.

It called on "all Syrian parties, regardless of their orientations, to preserve state resources and national institutions, prioritise the national interest, unify objectives and priorities, and initiate a comprehensive political process to establish a new phase of consensus and internal peace, restoring Syria's regional and international position."

In Jordan, King Abdullah II said his country "stands with the Syrian people and respects their will and choices," according to a statement from the Royal Court.

King Abdullah emphasised during a National Security Council meeting "the need to safeguard Syria's security and the safety and achievements of its citizens and to work urgently to ensure stability and avoid any conflict that could lead to chaos."

Meanwhile, the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen congratulated the Syrian people for the downfall of Bashar al Assad.

Yemen reaffirmed its position, supporting Syria's territorial integrity, respecting its independence and the Syrian people's will for freedom, change, peace, security and stability.

'Dialogue among all segments'

In Iraq, government spokesperson Basim al-Awadi said in a statement that Iraq "is following the developments in Syria and continues to make international contacts with brotherly and friendly countries to push efforts towards stability, security, public order and the protection of the Syrian people's lives and property."

Iraq emphasised the importance of not interfering in Syria's internal affairs or supporting one party over another, as such interference would only lead to more conflict and division.

Algeria, in a statement, expressed its support for the Syrian people, stressing the strong ties between the Algerian and Syrian people based on shared history and solidarity.

It called for "dialogue among all segments of the Syrian people, prioritising the country's supreme interests, safeguarding the nation's resources, and building a future that accommodates everyone in institutions that reflect the will of the Syrian people, free from foreign interference."

The Palestinian presidency said that "Palestine and its people stand with the Syrian people, respecting their will and political choices, ensuring their security, stability, and the preservation of their achievements," according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

It stressed the importance of "all political parties prioritising the interests of the Syrian people, ensuring the restoration of Syria's crucial role in the region and the world, which serves the interests of the Palestinian people and their just cause for freedom and independence."

