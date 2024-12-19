Thursday, December 19, 2024

1244 GMT — At least 32 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 45,129, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 107,338 others were also wounded in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 32 people and injured 94 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1222 GMT — Israeli strike on occupied West Bank kills several Palestinians

The Palestinian Health Ministry has said that an Israeli air strike on a car killed four Palestinians and wounded three near the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem.

The ministry announced that the Palestinians were killed "as a result of the (Israeli) bombing of a vehicle in Tulkarem camp", which the Israeli army did not immediately confirm to AFP.

1202 GMT — Palestinians say two killed in Israeli raid on occupied West Bank

Palestinian officials have said that Israeli forces killed two people, one of them an 80-year-old woman, and injured several others during a raid near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army said it was looking into the reported deaths.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah said Halima Abu Leil, 80, was fatally shot in the chest and leg during a raid in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed her death after transporting her to the hospital. Later, the ministry announced the death of a second Palestinian, a 25-year-old man, whose passing was also confirmed by the Red Crescent.

1054 GMT — Israel is carrying out 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza: MSF report

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said that Israel is carrying out "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza in a report documenting the 14-month brutal war on the besieged enclave.

The report documents 41 attacks on MSF staff including air strikes on health facilities and direct fire on humanitarian convoys.

The NGO said it was forced to evacuate hospitals and health centres on 17 occasions.

"We are seeing clear signs of ethnic cleansing as Palestinians are forcibly displaced, trapped and bombed," said Christopher Lockyear, MSF's secretary general.

0837 GMT — At least 20 Palestinians, including several children, have been killed in overnight Israeli air strikes in Gaza, medics said.

Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said the bodies of 18 people were retrieved from under the rubble of three homes after Israeli strikes in Gaza City and north of the enclave.

Seven children were among the victims, he said in a statement.

Separately, a husband and his wife have been killed in an Israeli strike on their home in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, a medical source said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued to blow up Palestinian homes in the northern towns of Beit Lahia and Jabalia by using explosive-laden robots, witnesses said.

0908 GMT — Israeli strikes in Yemen 'dangerous development': Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that Israel's strikes in Yemen after the Houthis fired a missile at the country were a "dangerous development," while its armed wing called for more attacks on Israel.

"We regard this escalation as a dangerous development and an extension of the aggression against our Palestinian people, Syria and the Arab region," Hamas said in a statement as Israel struck ports and energy infrastructure in Yemen after intercepting a missile attack by the Houthis.

"We commend the missile attack carried out by our loyal brothers, the Ansar Allah in Yemen, targeting the heart of the Zionist entity," the group said in a separate statement.

0816 GMT — Israeli forces detain several Palestinians from the occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces have detained at least 14 Palestinians from various areas of the occupied West Bank since yesterday evening, continuing their ongoing crackdown on the local population.

According to the Palestinian Authority's Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society, the detention operations among the governorates of Nablus, Hebron, Jenin, Tulkarem and Ramallah.

Among the detainees was a woman from Gaza who was in the occupied West Bank for treatment, in addition to children and former detainees.