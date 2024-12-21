Dozens of people died in two incidents in Nigeria on Saturday as crowds, mostly women and children, scrambled for charity, police authorities said.

In the state capital Abuja, at least 10 people died and many more were injured in a scramble to receive gifts of charity being distributed by the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama district.

"This unfortunate event, which took place around 6:30 a.m., resulted in a stampede that claimed the lives of 10 individuals, including four children, and left eight others with varying degrees of injuries," said Josephine Adeh, a police spokesperson.

In Okija in Anambra state, southeastern Nigeria, a crowd crush occurred after a member of the community offered gifts including rice, vegetable oil and money.

Eyewitnesses and Amnesty International Nigeria put the death toll at 20 with more injured.

President cancels events

President Bola Tinubu cancelled events scheduled for Saturday to honour the stampede victims, his office said.

He urged states and relevant authorities to enforce strict crowd control measures immediately, his spokesperson said in a statement.

‘‘In a season of joy and celebration, we grieve with fellow citizens mourning the painful losses of their loved ones. Our prayers of divine comfort and healing are with them,’’ President Tinubu is quoted as saying.

In both incidents, the victims were mostly women and children who were trampled as crowds tried to reach the provisions being offered.

On Thursday , at least 32 people died in a similar incident at an Islamic high school in Ibadan, the capital of Nigeria's southwest Oyo state.

Cost-of-living crisis

Africa's most populous country faces its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades as reforms introduced by President Tinubu have slashed subsidies for electricity and fuel while a devaluation has eroded the value of the currency.

Inflation in November rose to 34.60% in annual terms from 33.88% in October, marking a third consecutive monthly rise.

Amnesty International Nigeria in a statement on Saturday said that for many Nigerians "having ordinary rice at home is turning into a luxury".

The human rights group urged authorities to promptly, thoroughly, independently, and transparently investigate how these charity events descended into disaster.

