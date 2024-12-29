WORLD
3 MIN READ
Plane crash leaves over 120 dead in South Korea
The fire engulfed the Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and struck a barrier at Muan Airport.
Plane crash leaves over 120 dead in South Korea
Footage by local media showed the plane skidding down the runway, engulfed in flames and debris. / Photo: AP / Others
December 29, 2024

Some 120 people are confirmed dead and just two people - both flight crew - were rescued, South Korea's fire agency has said, after a Jeju Air plane crashed on landing with 181 people on board.

"So far two rescued, 120 confirmed dead," the National Fire Agency said in a statement on Sunday, with the search and rescue operation ongoing.

A Jeju Air flight carrying 181 passengers, including six crew, caught fire during landing after reportedly experiencing landing gear issues around 9.07 a.m. local time in Muan county - 288 kilometres (179 miles) southwest of the South Korean capital of Seoul, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The twin-engine aircraft, returning from Bangkok, veered off the runway and collided with a fence before slamming into a wall in a fiery explosion.

Footage by local media showed the plane skidding down the runway, engulfed in flames and debris.

A passenger and a crew member were found alive in the tail section of the place as rescue efforts continued though authorities said that the number of casualties will most probably keep increasing.

The majority of the passengers were Koreans in addition to two Thai nationals.

An airport official said authorities were focusing on rescuing those trapped in the wreckage.

Engulfed in flames

Acting President Choi Sang-mok called for the mobilisation of all resources to save the passengers.

"All related agencies... must mobilise all available resources to save the personnel," he instructed officials in a statement.

Choi convened an emergency meeting with cabinet members to discuss rescue operations and response, his office said, adding that he is on his way to Muan.

It is the first fatal accident in the history of Jeju Air, one of South Korea's largest low-cost carriers, which was set up in 2005.

On August 12, 2007, a Bombardier Q400 operated by Jeju Air carrying 74 passengers came off the runway due to strong winds at the southern Busan-Gimhae airport, resulting in a dozen injuries.

South Korea's aviation industry has a solid track record for safety, experts say.

Last year, a passenger opened an emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines flight as it was preparing to land, with the aircraft landed safely but several people were hospitalised.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us