Egypt, Morocco dominate Arab Karate Championship
Organisers said the championship served as a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and prepare for the 2026 World tournament.
December 30, 2024

Egypt emerged as the dominant force at the 2024 Arab Karate Championship, held in Amman, Jordan, from December 27th to 28th.

The Egyptian team topped the medal table with an impressive haul of 51 medals, including 32 gold.

Jordan, the host nation, secured second place with a total of 91 medals, 15 of which were gold. While Jordan earned a larger overall medal count, Egypt's higher number of gold medals secured their top position.

Morocco's karate team also delivered a strong performance, finishing third with 20 medals.

The championship saw intense competition among 330 athletes representing nine Arab nations, including Iraq, Libya, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Yemen, Kuwait, Palestine, and the host nation, Jordan.

Organisers said this year's championship served as a valuable platform for athletes to showcase their skills and prepare for the 2026 international championship, the World Karate Championships for Cadets, in Morocco.

The World Karate Championships for Cadets, Juniors, and U21 athletes takes place in Rabat from October 14th to 18th, 2026.

The tournament will be held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex and is expected to attract top young karate talent from across the globe.

The Arab Karate Championships, like most major karate competitions, features two main disciplines: Kumite and Kata.

Kumite is the sparring component of karate, where two competitors face off in a match, attempting to score points by landing strikes (punches, kicks, strikes) on designated target areas.

Kumite is further divided into weight classes for both men and women to ensure fair competition.

Kata involves individual performances of pre-arranged sequences of movements (forms). Competitors are judged on various criteria, including technique, power, balance, and rhythm.

Africa has always performed exceptionally at karate championships.

Morocco finished top of the medals table at the 2023 African Karate Federation Championships in Casablanca with a haul of 17 golds.

Egypt topped the medal table at the 2021 UFAK Karate Championships.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
