Sudanese civilians fleeing internal conflicts endure harsh conditions in refugee camps, battling cold weather and a food crisis.

Anadolu news agency's aerial footage highlights the plight of displaced individuals at the Goz al-Haj Camp, where thousands recount harrowing experiences and their ongoing fight for survival.

Located in Shendi, north of the capital Khartoum, the camp has been home to nearly 8,000 Sudanese refugees for the last two months. The camp comprises around 300 tents where residents face limited food supplies, extreme weather, and inadequate medical support.

Pharmacist Fawwaz Abdulbaki, who sought refuge in the camp, described life in the camp.

'Living in hell'

"After the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) entered our village, it was like living in hell," Abdulbaki said. He added that the RSF treated them as if they were not human. "We left everything behind - our homes, our money - and fled with nothing. Now, all we want is to return to our homes," Abdulbaki further said.

He also detailed the challenges in the camp, including inadequate food and blankets.

"Although some humanitarian organizations and philanthropists provide aid, it’s far from sufficient. My plea to international organizations: help us. People here are suffering," he added.

Khalid Mohammed Jaafar, a teacher living in the camp, recounted how RSF forces infiltrated his community, inflicting immense suffering.

Militia asked for gold

"They lived in our homes, beat us, and asked for gold, weapons, and mobile phones. They even targeted our honor," Jaafar said.

To escape, Jaafar and the villagers began a grueling journey at dawn, walking for kilometers with children, the elderly, and the sick under severe conditions.

"Along the way, women gave birth under trees. Children's legs swelled up and a few of them died after reaching the camp, even my mother passed away due to the difficulty of the road and the long distance," Jaafar said.

Stating that they are struggling with food shortage, cold, and diseases in the camp, Jafaar added that scorpion and snake bites are significant threats and that two siblings died due to snake bites a few days ago.

Ravda al-Tayyeb, another camp resident, spoke about the villagers' decision to leave: "Our men left not out of fear for their lives but to protect their honor. No one can stand by and watch their dignity trampled."

Dire circumstances

Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict between the military and the RSF, stemming from disputes over military reform and integration. The ongoing clashes have devastated the nation’s infrastructure, economy, education, and healthcare systems.

Efforts to mediate peace have failed, leaving millions in dire circumstances. According to the UN, over 20,000 people have died, 3 million have fled the country, and nearly 9 million have been internally displaced. More than 25 million people now require humanitarian aid.

In Goz al-Haj Camp, residents continue to struggle for survival, representing just one of many communities affected by Sudan's protracted conflict.

