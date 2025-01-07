AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Mali troops kill at least 30 suspected terrorists
At least 30 suspected terrorists have been killed in retaliation following an attack on Malian military.
Mali troops kill at least 30 suspected terrorists
The Malian army confirmed that the situation was “under control with 30 terrorists dead and some weapons recovered.” / Photo: AP
January 7, 2025

At least 30 suspected terrorists have been killed in retaliation following an attack on Malian military, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Malian Armed Forces said the confrontation took place in the western Nioro du Sahel area late on Monday.

“The terrorists, who infiltrated the city in large numbers with internal accomplices, attacked certain sensitive points in the city,” it said in a statement on Facebook.

The army confirmed that the situation was “under control with 30 terrorists dead and some weapons recovered.”

It lauded military units for minimising “collateral damage” but without specifying the number injured or killed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us