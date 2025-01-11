WORLD
Attack brings number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 2023 to 203, says Palestinian state-run Wafa news.
January 11, 2025

Saed Abu Nabhan, a freelance Anadolu cameraman in Gaza, has been killed by an Israeli army long-range rifle attack.

On Friday, the Israeli military first surrounded an area in the Al-Jadeed Refugee Camp, located in central Gaza's Nuseirat region, where many journalists were present, before targeting those in the area.

Footage from the scene shows a wounded individual being rushed out of a house on a stretcher with the help of aid workers.

Nearby, Abu Nabhan is seen trying to run while covering the incident with his equipment. At that moment, he is targeted by what appears to be a shot fired from a long-range rifle.

Genocidal war

Abu Nabhan then falls to the ground and lies motionless. People nearby struggle fearfully to approach him due to the threat of being targeted by Israeli bullets.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on the attack, confirming that Abu Nabhan was killed.

Separately, at least one person was reported dead, with the deceased and injured taken to Al Ahli Baptist Hospital, following an Israeli air strike on the house in Gaza’s Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

The death of Abu Nabhan brought the total number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 to 203. Reports also indicate that 399 journalists have been injured, and 43 others captured.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 46,000 people, most of them women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

