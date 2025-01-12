Sunday, January 12, 2025

0855 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Israel's war on Gaza reaches 46,565

The Health Ministry in Gaza said at least 28 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 46,565.

The ministry said at least 109,660 people have been wounded in more than 15 months of Israel's war that began on October 7, 2023.

1010 GMT — 70 children killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last 5 days: civil defence

Around 70 children were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in the last five days, the civil defence service said.

The agency did not provide details on the age of the victims, only saying that they lost their lives in Israeli attacks targeting several areas across the Palestinian enclave.

1002 GMT — Israeli army changes combat strategy in northern Gaza after heavy losses: report

The Israeli army has adjusted its combat strategy in the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoon after suffering heavy losses, Israeli media said.

Four soldiers were killed and six others injured, including two critically, in a bomb explosion in Beit Hanoon on Saturday.

"This incident prompted the Gaza Division to conduct a rapid investigation and change its combat strategy," Maariv newspaper said.

0859 GMT — 'Israel has decimated the entire education system' in Gaza: Malala Yousafzai

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai said she would continue to call out Israel's violations of international law and human rights in Palestine's Gaza.

The education advocate was speaking at a global summit on girls' education in Muslim communities hosted by Pakistan and attended by representatives from dozens of countries.

"In Gaza, Israel has decimated the entire education system," she said in an address to the conference.

"They have bombed all universities, destroyed more than 90 percent of schools, and indiscriminately attacked civilians sheltering in school buildings. I will continue to call out Israel's violations of international law and human rights."

0857 GMT — Jabalia explosion injures eight Israeli soldiers: report

Eight Israeli soldiers from the Givati Infantry Brigade were injured including three critically in Saturday's explosion in Jabalia, northern Gaza, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

"Eight fighters from the Rotem Battalion of the Givati Brigade were injured Saturday when an explosive device detonated inside a house they were in, in Jabalia, northern Gaza," military correspondent Carmela Menashe told KAN.

There was no official confirmation of the casualties. Observers say that while Israel occasionally acknowledges some of its human and material losses, military imposes strict restrictions on most casualty reports.

0757 GMT — Paramedic among five killed in Israeli air strikes on northern, central Gaza

Five Palestinians, including a paramedic, were killed and several others injured as Israeli air strikes targeted northern and central Gaza, according to medical sources and witnesses.

In central Gaza, Israeli artillery shelling hit a home in Bureij refugee camp killing two Palestinians and injuring others, a medical source told Anadolu. Witnesses said Israeli naval forces launched several shells toward the coastline west of Nuseirat and Al-Zawaida, while drones fired shots southwest of the same area.

In northern Gaza, two more Palestinians were killed and several injured in Israeli air strikes near the Intelligence Towers area northwest of Gaza City, according to a medical source. The city of Beit Hanoon in northern Gaza also saw air strikes and demolitions, witnesses said.

Separately, paramedic Hassan Al-Kahlout from Jabalia refugee camp died from injuries sustained in an earlier Israeli strike on northern Gaza.

0845 GMT — Israel approves plan to withdraw troops from Gaza — media report

Israel has approved plans to withdraw troops from Gaza, after advancements in prisoner exchange negotiations with Hamas, media reports have said.

The Haaretz newspaper said the military authorised several plans for the swift withdrawal of soldiers from Gaza in response to progress in the talks.

It examined options, including withdrawing troops through the Netzarim Corridor, which divides Gaza into two.

07:52 GMT — Yemeni Houthis claim another attack on US aircraft carrier in Red Sea

The Houthi group in Yemen has announced another attack on the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea.

The group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said their forces targeted the ship in the northern Red Sea using missiles and drones.

Saree claimed the attack was to force the carrier to leave its operational area.

07:22 GMT — Israeli media says deal near on prisoner swap between Israel, Hamas

Israeli media has said that an agreement on a prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas is nearly finalised.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported, based on political sources, that 90 percent of the details have been agreed upon.

Neither Hamas nor the mediating countries, Egypt, Qatar and the US, have made an official statement confirming the agreement.

06:23 GMT — Palestinian Sports Media Association says 708 athletes killed in Gaza by Israel

The Palestinian Sports Media Association (PSMA) has reported that 708 athletes, including 95 children, have been killed in Gaza by Israel since Oct. 7, 2023.

The head of the PSMA, Mustafa Siyam, said that the deaths of handball coach Ahmad Haroun from the Rabat Handball Club and Anas al-Debji, who played for the Deir al-Balah and Al-Jalaa clubs, raised the number of athletes killed to 708.

He noted that Haroun was killed in an artillery strike targeting his home on Friday in the west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, while al-Debji was killed in an air strike that hit his family’s home on Wednesday in the west of Deir al Balah.

05:12 GMT — Hamas completes Gaza ceasefire draft, awaits Israeli response

Hamas has announced the completion of a draft agreement for a Gaza ceasefire deal, pending response from Israel, signalling potential progress in efforts to end hostilities.

A spokesperson for the Palestinian resistance group, Jihad Taha, told the London-based pan-Arab news outlet, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed TV, that mediators finalised a draft outlining the terms for a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange.

He noted they were awaiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's representative in Doha to approve the arrangements and sign the deal.

04:00 GMT — States not permitted to break international law, says UN Palestine rapporteur on Poland’s decision to host Netanyahu

The UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories has said that nations are not permitted to contravene international law.

“Are states allowed to violate international law with impunity? No, they are not. International law is as strong as the will of the member states to enforce it,” Francesca Albanese, said at an event hosted by the European Palestine Network in Copenhagen.

The remarks were in response to Poland's controversial decision to shield Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from an international arrest warrant if he attends a commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz.

03:30 GMT — FourIsraeli soldiers killed, five injured in northern Gaza fighting

Four Israeli soldiers were killed and five others wounded in clashes with Palestinian fighters in northern Gaza, the military has said.

A military statement said those killed included one officer, adding that two of the injured are in critical condition.

It added that the incident occurred in the Beit Hanoun area after an explosive device detonated near the soldiers' vehicle.

