1620 GMT — The Israeli army committed five violations of a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, bringing the total number of breaches since the agreement took effect on November 27 to 455.

The latest figure comes from statistics compiled by Anadolu Agency based on announcements by Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).

The violations included at least one strike by an Israeli army drone, demolitions of homes and buildings, and leveling operations.

In the Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon, an Israeli drone struck a car in the town of Kounin, but no injuries were reported in the incident.

The Israeli army carried out blowing-up operations on homes and buildings in the Ayta al-Shaab town, resulting in loud explosions heard in several parts of southern Lebanon.

An Israeli drone threw a stun grenade on people in Aitaroun town while moving their homes' furniture, according to NNA.

1804 GMT — Israeli army attacks hospital, kills 14 Palestinians across Gaza

The Israeli army attacked a hospital in northern Gaza and killed 14 more Palestinians in strikes across Gaza in the course of its ongoing genocide.

In a statement, the Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza said the Israeli army opened heavy fire towards several parts and sections of the hospital. It, however, did not report any casualties.

Three Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli air strike on a tent housing displaced people in Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu Agency.

1750 GMT — 'Netanyahu hasn't decided yet':Qassam replies to Israeli woman inquiring about husband's fate

The Hamas group's armed wing replied to a request by a former Israeli captive asking for a video to show that her husband in Hamas's captivity in Gaza is still alive.

The Qassam Brigades published a video in response to Sharon Cunio's request titled with a phrase that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin "Netanyahu hasn't decided yet."

On Friday, former captive Sharon Cunio sent a video message in the Arabic language, asking the Qassam to send a video showing that her husband David is still alive.

The Qassam video showed photos of Sharon and her two twin daughters during their release from Gaza in November 2023 and also photos of her husband David.

1702 GMT — 3 Palestinians injured as illegal Israeli settlers attack West Bank village

Three Palestinians sustained injuries as dozens of illegal Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the central occupied West Bank.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Lafi Shalabi, mayor of Turmus Ayya village, east of Ramallah city, said that 30 to 40 armed settlers attacked the village, set fire to two cars, and beat up three Palestinians.

He said the villagers confronted the settlers before the Israeli army's intervention.

1711 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu sends Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved sending the director of the Mossad foreign intelligence agency to ceasefire negotiations in Qatar in a sign of progress in talks on the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu's office announced the decision. It was not immediately clear when David Barnea would travel to Qatar’s capital, Doha, site of the latest round of indirect talks between Israel and the Hamas resistance group.

His presence means high-level Israeli officials who would need to sign off on any agreement are now involved.

1500 GMT — 8 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced people in northern Gaza

At least eight Palestinians, including two women and two children, were killed in an Israeli air strike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian medics.

The attack targeted the Halawa School in Jabalia, leaving 30 others injured. Eyewitnesses reported that an Israeli drone struck a room inside the school, causing extensive casualties.

The Israeli army, in a statement, claimed it had targeted Hamas members operating from the school, a justification it has frequently used in similar incidents.

1344 GMT — Israel claims intercepting rocket fired from Gaza toward Karem Abu Salem military site

The Israeli army claimed that it successfully intercepted a rocket launched from southern Gaza toward the Karem Abu Salem military site.

In a statement, the army said its air defence system "successfully shot down the rocket after hearing the sound of sirens in the area."

The Israeli army confirmed that sirens were activated in the Karem Abu Salem region located along the southern Gaza border as well as in the nearby illegal settlement of Sderot.

1108 GMT — Gaza death toll rises over 46,500 amid Israel's genocidal war

At least 32 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 46,537, according to the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave.

A ministry statement added that around 193 people were wounded by Israel's multiple bombardments, bringing the total number of wounded to 109,571.

The ministry also noted that thousands of Palestinians are still under the rubble and on the streets and that ambulance and rescue crews cannot reach them.

1013 GMT — Israeli deputy chief of staff requests to step down: Media

Israeli media has reported that Amir Baram, deputy chief of staff of the Israeli army, has requested to step down from his role by the end of February, citing strained relations with Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, Maj. Gen. Baram submitted his request to Halevi on Friday, asking to end his role at the end of February.

The decision is said to have caused a "shock" within the General Staff especially as Halevi also indicated to resign after the completion of a report on Israel's handling of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

0940 GMT — UNRWA transfers thousands of refugee files from Gaza, West Bank to ‘safe location’

The commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) has said that thousands of archival refugee files from Gaza and the occupied West Bank have been transferred to a "safe location."

In a statement late Friday, Philippe Lazzarini emphasized that “UNRWA is the custodian of the Palestine Refugees' identity and history.”

He said "the Agency's family archives for Palestine Refugees have been kept and persevered for the past 75 years" and “Thanks to dedicated UNRWA teams, thousands of archive files from Gaza and the West Bank were brought to safety and digitised."

"The preservation of these files is essential to protecting the rights of Palestine Refugees under international law,” he said, adding: “It is time for a peaceful diplomatic solution that will end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict including addressing the plight of Palestine Refugees once and for all."

0903 GMT — Israel fears Houthi retaliation following joint air strikes in Yemen: Media

Israeli media has reported that security agencies are on high alert fearing a possible Houthi retaliation following a joint Israeli-American-British air strikes on targets in Yemen on Friday.

According to the Houthi group and Israeli confirmation, the strikes, which involved 25 air raids, targeted Yemen’s capital Sanaa, Amran governorate in the north, and Al Hudaida in the west . One person was killed, nine others were injured, and residential areas were damaged during the attacks.

“The Israeli security system is in a heightened state of alert due to anticipated Houthi retaliation for the Friday strikes,” Israeli Channel 12 reported.

It added that “there are genuine fears that the Houthis may attempt to respond to the joint assault in the coming hours.”

0817 GMT —Latest Israeli strikes kill at least four Palestinians in Gaza

At least four Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in Israeli air strikes targeting Gaza City, officials and sources have said.

A medical source told Anadolu Agency that three Palestinians were killed and others injured in an air strike on an apartment near Al-Kanz Mosque in Al-Rimal neighbourhood, west of Gaza City.

Another Palestinian was killed and several others wounded in a strike on an apartment in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, according to the civil defence teams.

0330 GMT — Palestinian media condemn killing of Anadolu cameraman

Palestinian media organisations condemned the killing of Saed Abu Nabhan, a freelance Anadolu Agency cameraman in Gaza.

Abu Nabhan, who was covering events in the Nuseirat refugee camp, was "martyred by the bullets of Israeli snipers", according to a statement from the Gaza Media Office.

It described the killing as part of Israel's "targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists" and accused Israel, along with its allies, including the US, UK, Germany and France, of bearing full responsibility for the attack.

0230 GMT — Israel's expansionist policies are a global justice issue: Türkiye

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said Israel's expansionist policies in the region have become an issue not only for regional countries but also for the international community and global justice.

Fidan made the remarks in a meeting in Istanbul with representatives from national and international media organisations based in Türkiye, where he addressed the current political landscape.

In response to a question about the potential for direct conflict between Türkiye and Israel due to Israel's expansionist policies in southern Syria, Fidan said the "issue is not Türkiye's problem alone. We will face and overcome global and regional challenges posed by Israel, together with our regional allies, global actors and partners".

2350 GMT —Israel kills 17 more Palestinians in overnight strikes in Gaza

Israel has killed at least 17 Palestinians in air strikes across besieged Gaza.

In central Gaza, Israel killed seven Palestinians and wounded others after striking a group of people in Bureij camp, medical sources and witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

Paramedics recovered the body of a Palestinian killed by the Israeli army after Israeli tanks withdrew from the northern area of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The Israeli military also killed three more Palestinians after striking a home of the Fannana family in eastern Gaza City, a medical source said.

In another strike on the city, Israel killed four Palestinians after the army bombed a group of people in the eastern Shejaiya neighbourhood, a medical source told Anadolu.

In southern Gaza, a Palestinian man was killed and two wounded in a strike on a group of people in Khan Younis, according to a medical source.

A Palestinian succumbed to the wounds he sustained in a previous strike on a tent in Khan Younis's Al Mawasi area, which the Israeli army designates as a "safe humanitarian zone".

2348 GMT — Houthis announce attack on US aircraft carrier

The Yemeni Houthi group has announced another attack against a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea.

The group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said fighters targeted the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier and several naval vessels in the northern Red Sea with several cruise missiles and drones.

Saree claimed the attack "foiled a new assault on Yemen by the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier", forcing it to leave the northern Red Sea.

2317 GMT — Zionist settlers assault Palestinian farmers in West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers have carried out assaults against Palestinian farmers in the Al Aghwar area, also known as the Jordan Valley, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Moataz Bisharat, who is responsible for monitoring Israeli settlement-building activity, told Anadolu Agency that settlers, protected by Israeli forces, attacked the farmers in the Umm al Quba Plain in the northern Al Aghwar area and forced them to leave their lands.

He noted that the army intervened in favour of the illegal settlers and declared the area a "closed military zone".

The activist said that the settlers, in a separate incident, set up a tent on a hill east of a Palestinian community living in the Al Farsiya Khallet Khader area, as a prelude to establishing an illegal settlement outpost.

He said another group of illegal settlers destroyed the olive trees of Palestinian villagers in the Bardala village in the northern Al Aghwar area.

2245 GMT — UK vows to block Gaza protest

London police have said they will not change a decision to ban a planned pro-Palestine march next week, a move that has sparked controversy.

Amid a wide-range demand to retreat from the disputed decision, Metropolitan Police said the Public Order Act to prevent the pro-Palestine rally from forming outside the BBC will be in place on January 18.

"Our position remains unchanged and our statement still stands," a spokesperson for Metropolitan Police told Anadolu Agency in response to a question about whether police will reconsider the decision.

2150 GMT — US expresses 'deep concern' over killings of Gaza journalists

The US has expressed "deep concern" about the "unprecedented" number of journalists killed in besieged Gaza, following the killing of Saed Abu Nabhan, a freelance cameraman for Anadolu Agency, who was fatally shot Friday by an Israeli army long-range rifle.

"We have seen these reports," a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity when asked about Nabhan's killing.

"As the secretary himself has said, we offer our deep condolences for the many Palestinian journalists in Gaza killed or injured during this war, and for all that they have suffered as they bring these on-the-ground reports to the rest of the world."

"We are deeply concerned by the unprecedented number of journalists killed in Gaza and continue to engage Israel on the importance of protecting journalists and all civilians during the conflict," said the spokesperson.

2122 GMT — Israelis protest for release of Palestinian hospital director

Scores of Israeli activists have staged a protest to demand the release of Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya, who was abducted by the Israeli army at his hospital in northern Gaza two weeks ago.

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter, the peace activists, affiliated with the Israeli Standing Together movement, held their protest near the notorious Sde Teiman prison facility in southern Israel.

They raised photos of Abu Safiya and banners that read "Stop hiding people", "Release Dr. Abu Safiya", and "Gaza needs doctors".

