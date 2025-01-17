TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Chad, Türkiye boost ties as diplomats meet in N'djamena
The Turkish Embassy in N'Djamena confirmed the meeting with a brief statement on X.
Chad, Türkiye boost ties as diplomats meet in N'djamena
The two sides also addressed ongoing security issues within the region. Photo:  Türkiye in Chad/X / Others
January 17, 2025

The top diplomat of the Central African nation of Chad hosted the Turkish ambassador to discuss bilateral cooperation.

During their Thursday meeting, Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah and Turkish Ambassador Cem Utkan focused on key sectors such as the economy, trade, agriculture, energy, and culture, the Turkish Foreign Minis try said in a statement.

They discussed possible ways to strengthen bilateral trade by encouraging Turkish investment in Chad.

The two sides also addressed ongoing security issues within the region and ways to cooperate.

On behalf of Türkiye, Utkan offered condolences to Chad over a recent attack near the presidency in the capital, N'Djamena.

Chad’s presidency came under attack on Jan. 8, resulting in a clash between guards and the gunmen. During the attack, 18 gunmen and one government official were killed.

The Turkish Embassy in N'Djamena confirmed the meeting with a brief statement on X saying the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation as well as international developments.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us