Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reiterated his country’s commitment to fostering robust partnership with African nations.

He was speaking at the third Türkiye-Africa Partnership Ministerial Review Conference in the East African country of Djibouti on Sunday.

Fidan began by conveying greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and praised African Union leaders for their contributions to the conference.

He acknowledged Africa's youthful population, vast resources, and burgeoning markets, which he noted are positioning the continent for a “greater role” in the 21st century.

However, he also highlighted the complex challenges Africa faces, including “terrorism, inequality, adverse effects of climate change, under development and irregular migration.”

Türkiye, as a strategic partner of the African Union since 2008, has worked to develop bilateral relations with African countries through a structured and customised approach.

Fidan emphasised Ankara’s dedication to "African solutions to African problems," affirming Türkiye’s alignment with the union’s principles and Agenda 2063, which aims for comprehensive development across the continent.

Addressing security concerns, Fidan emphasised Türkiye’s support for African nations in combating terrorism and stabilising regions affected by conflicts.

He particularly focused on the situation in Sudan, urging the international community to work together for an immediate cease-fire and lasting peace.

Since mid-April 2023, Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been locked in a deadly conflict, which has resulted in over 20,000 deaths and left more than 10 million people displaced, according to the UN.

The international community and the UN have intensified their calls for an end to the violence, as the conflict threatens to drive millions into famine due to food shortages in 13 of Sudan's 18 states.

On the economic front, Fidan highlighted Türkiye’s expanding trade with Africa, which surpassed $35 billion in 2023, and its investments totaling approximately $7 billion.

He stressed his country’s holistic approach to fostering economic partnerships and development, including efforts in health, food security, and environmental sustainability.

He also underlined a strong diplomatic presence with 44 Turkish embassies across Africa and 38 African embassies in the Turkish capital.

Fidan concluded by calling for UN reforms, particularly for equitable representation on the Security Council.

He further praised African nations for supporting the Palestinian cause and emphasized the importance of African voices in global platforms, like the G20.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.