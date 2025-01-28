By Pauline Odhiambo

South African content creator Owamie Netshivhazwaulu suffered debilitating menstrual pain for several years before finally finding recourse through surgery.

The pain was due to fibroid growths in her womb which had grown larger over time to cause agonizing cramps.

“I’ve always experienced cramps during my periods but from 2015 onwards, I started having excruciating pain and would take lots of painkillers. In 2020, I found out that I had fibroids at a time when my ex-husband and I were trying to conceive,” she tells TRT Afrika.

Uterine fibroids are common growths of the uterus that often appear during the years a woman can get pregnant and give birth.

Heavy bleeding

According to experts, fibroids vary in number and size. The most common symptoms include heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding, painful periods, pelvic pressure or pain, frequent urination or trouble urinating and protruding stomach.

In some cases, fibroids can prevent a woman from conceiving.

“The first doctor I went to while trying to conceive told me I would never have kids. He had done scans on me which revealed that my womb was ‘deformed’ and that the only solution was to remove it by surgery,” Owamie recalls.

“I was devastated and called my aunt while crying uncontrollably because I couldn’t imagine not ever having kids.”

Owamie’s aunt nonetheless encouraged her to consult with a different gynaecologist – a decision that would later renew her hope of conceiving.

“The second doctor I went to reassured me that my womb was not deformed at all. Apparently, the scans the previous doctor had done were outdated because the images were unclear. What had initially looked like a deformity was actually a fibroid that was bigger than my womb,” says Owamie who is based in Johannesburg.

“It took me two weeks to get that second opinion, and during that time I was still hoping to miraculously get pregnant.”

Taboo

While doing her research on fibroid removal surgery, Owamie was cautioned not to discuss her condition outside of family circles.

“Having a uterus that is deemed ‘imperfect’ to carry a baby automatically makes it a taboo subject in many parts of Africa. It made me so fearful that I didn’t even tell my father,” Owamie recalls.

To add salt to injury, one of her neighbours at the time had just had a baby, a reality that made Owamie long even more deeply to have her own child.

“I really missed my late mother during that time because I kept on thinking that if she were alive, she would have done or said something to make it all better. Luckily, I had my aunt who stepped up and was there for me throughout that challenging period.”

Treatment

Uterine fibroid treatments include medication, non-surgical procedures and surgery. The treatment received depends on the size and location of the fibroids, and whether they cause symptoms.

“Fibroids do not always need treatment, especially if they don't cause symptoms. Some of them shrink naturally, but in cases where they are too large and causing pain, surgery is recommended” says Dr Eunice Wangeci, a Nairobi-based gynaecologist.

“Anti-inflammatory painkillers and hormonal treatments can also ease pain and reduce menstrual bleeding.”

In extreme cases, a hysterectomy or total removal of the uterus can alleviate symptoms for definitive treatment.

Ending stigma

“Before my surgery, I spoke about my condition on my YouTube channel. At the time, I thought I was the only one who was suffering such painful fibroids, so I filmed that video while feeling so scared because I thought that people would laugh at me or looked down on me," Owamie states.

"But my followers were very supportive with some of them sharing their fibroid stories and the treatment options that worked for them," she adds. "Talking about it helped me realise that having fibroids is nothing to be ashamed of."

"There is still a lot of stigma and shame around having fibroids but I believe that the more we educate each other on symptoms and treatment, the better off we will be."

Her advice to other women living with fibroids?

“Growing up, many of us were told that having painful periods was part of womanhood, but that’s not true at all," she concludes.

"I used to have excruciating period pain but I haven’t experienced any period pain since my surgery. I don’t even take painkillers anymore and now have hope that I will one day have my own babies.”

