The Somali army, supported by African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) forces, has reclaimed the strategic villages of Anole and Sabid from al-Shabaab terrorists after nearly two months of intense fighting, a senior official said on Saturday.

Anole and Sabid, located in the southwest province of Lower Shabelle, are strategic military assets and serve as a vital bridge.

Maj. Gen. Sahal Abdullahi Omar, commander of the Somali National Army's land forces, told the media on Saturday evening that the operation "Silent Storm" dismantled al-Shabaab militants and reclaimed the two villages.

Long insecurity

He said the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group had blown up the bridge and other structures, including a telecommunications mast, before the army’s recapture of the villages.

This is the Somali army's and AU peacekeepers' first major victory since al-Shabaab took over the town of Adan Yabaal in the Middle Shabelle region in April.

Somalia has long been plagued by insecurity, with the terrorist groups al-Shabaab and ISIS (Daesh) posing the most serious threat.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel.