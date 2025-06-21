Kenyan President William Ruto condemned his critics on Saturday ahead of planned rallies to commemorate last year's massive protests calling for change.

The east African nation has seen violent clashes between protesters, the police and armed thugs known as "goons" in the run-up to the anniversary of 2024's youth-led demonstrations.

Those rallies peaked on June 25 when protesters, angry over proposed tax rises and calling for Ruto's resignation, stormed parliament and were met with live fire from security forces.

Activists and the families of those killed have vowed to march on June 25 in remembrance, urging police and politicians to allow the rally to proceed peacefully.

‘Empty rhetoric’

On Saturday Ruto addressed his critics during a speech in the town of Meru in eastern Kenya, saying they were "just speaking empty rhetoric and propaganda".

"They have no agenda, and they have no plan, because when you ask them what alternative they are offering, they will tell you 'Ruto Must Go'," he said, a reference to a chant popular with protesters last year.

"Ask them what plan they have for health, for agriculture, for education and all they will say is 'Ruto Must Go' because they have no vision," he said.

"I have seen some leaders going around issuing threats that I will serve one term," Ruto also added. "I am not the kind to be threatened or intimidated."

Worst crisis

The protests last year provoked the worst crisis of his presidency, as he was forced to roll back intended tax increases partially and announced a cabinet reshuffle.

In the aftermath, Kenyans have mostly stayed at home but tensions have risen again recently following the death of a teacher in custody.

Protests last week calling for an end to police brutality - a long-running issue in the country - were also marred by the death of a bystander at the hands of an officer. The incident provoked more outrage across the country.