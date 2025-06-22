WORLD
2 min read
Iran condemns US strike on nuclear sites as grave violation of international law
Iran accuses the US of breaching the UN charter with its recent attack on nuclear sites used for peaceful purposes.
Iran condemns US strike on nuclear sites as grave violation of international law
Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi warns of lasting consequences. / AP
June 22, 2025

Iran has condemned a US attack on its nuclear sites, calling it a grave violation of international law.

Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a stern statement on Sunday, denouncing the strike as “outrageous” with “everlasting consequences.”

He accused the United States, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, of breaching the UN Charter and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour,” Araghchi said in his statement.

Escalating tensions

The attack, carried out early on Sunday morning, targeted facilities Tehran insists are used for peaceful nuclear purposes.

Araghchi stressed Iran’s right to respond under the UN Charter, which permits legitimate self-defence against armed aggression.

“Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people,” the foreign minister warned.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have sharply escalated following the strike, drawing international concern over potential regional instability.

US involvement

US President Donald Trump has claimed that American forces successfully conducted strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, raising concerns about a broader regional conflict.

Trump said a "full payload of" bombs was dropped on the "primary" Iranian nuclear site at Fordow, and that additional strikes were carried out on the facilities at Natanz and Esfahan.

All American warplanes left Iranian airspace, he claimed.

Trump also threatened Iran should it choose to retaliate.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine to run for president
Nigerian gangs kill 20 soldiers in raid
Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel
Burial of Zambian ex-president in South Africa halted mid-ceremony
Kenya protests: One dead, 17 hospitalised as media coverage banned
'By stratagems shall you make war': Netanyahu cites Hebrew Bible to justify Israeli attacks on Iran
Trump tells Congress Iran had nuclear weapons programme, contradicts US intelligence agencies
Liberians seeking US visas told to unlock social media accounts
Thousands take to the streets in Kenya to mark deadly crackdown on protesters
In pictures: Iranians celebrate 'victory' over Israel in 12-Day conflict
Zambia seeks to halt burial of ex-president Lungu in South Africa
Kenya braces for fresh protests one year after storming parliament
Advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines
Detained Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra begins 'hunger strike'
UN eyes end of 'transitional processes' in Libya
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us