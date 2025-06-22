WORLD
1 min read
Trump threatens more strikes if Iran does not make peace 'quickly'
US president calls Iran "the bully of the Middle East", warning Tehran "must make peace" or face greater attacks.
Trump threatens more strikes if Iran does not make peace 'quickly'
Trump threatens Tehran over potential retaliation against US, saying Iran has choice between "peace or tragedy". / AP / Reuters
June 22, 2025

US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran against any retaliation, saying US "will go after" other targets in Iran after strikes that he said "obliterated" Iranian nuclear sites.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said in a nationally televised speech at the White House early on Sunday.

"A short time ago, the US military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise," Trump said.

"Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror," he added.

Trump called the US strikes "a spectacular military success." He added: "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."

The US President called Iran "the bully of the Middle East", saying Tehran "must now make peace".

"If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier."

Iran has condemned that strikes and warned of ‘’grave consequences’’.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine to run for president
Nigerian gangs kill 20 soldiers in raid
Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel
Burial of Zambian ex-president in South Africa halted mid-ceremony
Kenya protests: One dead, 17 hospitalised as media coverage banned
'By stratagems shall you make war': Netanyahu cites Hebrew Bible to justify Israeli attacks on Iran
Trump tells Congress Iran had nuclear weapons programme, contradicts US intelligence agencies
Liberians seeking US visas told to unlock social media accounts
Thousands take to the streets in Kenya to mark deadly crackdown on protesters
In pictures: Iranians celebrate 'victory' over Israel in 12-Day conflict
Zambia seeks to halt burial of ex-president Lungu in South Africa
Kenya braces for fresh protests one year after storming parliament
Advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines
Detained Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra begins 'hunger strike'
UN eyes end of 'transitional processes' in Libya
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us