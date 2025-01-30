East African Community (EAC) heads of state have urged Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi to hold talks with all stakeholders in the eastern DRC conflict, including Rwanda and M23 armed group.

On Wednesday, January 29, the EAC heads of state held an extraordinary summit on the escalating conflict in eastern DRC.

Kenya's President William Ruto, who is the chairperson of EAC bloc, presided over the meeting held virtually.

Besides Ruto, the summit was attended by Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Salva Kiir of South Sudan, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia and Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi.

DRC 'will not allow itself to be humiliated': Tshisekedi

DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi, whose country is part of the EAC bloc, did not attend the summit despite President Ruto confirming earlier in the week that the Congolese leader would attend.

Later Wednesday evening, Tshisekedi addressed the nation, saying: "DRC will not allow itself to be humiliated or crushed", adding that a "relentless effort is underway against M23 rebels and their sponsors with the aim of reclaiming every part of DRC's territory."

President Tshisekedi also ordered the government to channel more financial resources to support the Congolese army. He also urged young people to enroll in the military.

Tshisekedi added that DRC's victory against M23 would be realised through "unity, courage and a sense of responsibility."

'Passive' international community

The head of state further said the international community and the African Union had remained "passive" amid worsening security and humanitarian situation in eastern DRC.

Tshisekedi's address came not long after the EAC heads of state's virtual meeting.

In a statement, EAC leaders said on Wednesday: "The summit called for peaceful settlement of the conflicts; and strongly urged the government of DRC to directly engage with all stakeholders, including the M23 and other armed groups that have grievances."

The EAC statement added: "The summit called on all parties to the conflict in eastern DRC to cease hostilities and observe immediate and unconditional ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian access to the affected population."

Joint EAC-SADC summit

The EAC presidents also resolved that a joint summit between the East African regional bloc and the Southern African regional bloc SADC would be held "in the next few days" to "deliberate on the way forward."

Angola, which is part of SADC, has so far unsuccessfully attempted to mediate between Presidents Tshisekedi of DRC and Kagame of Rwanda.

Tshisekedi maintains that DRC will not hold talks with M23 armed group, while Kagame says DRC should dialogue with M23 to find a long-lasting solution to the conflict in eastern DRC.

DRC accuses Rwanda, which reportedly has up to 4,000 soldiers in eastern DRC, of supporting M23, allegations Kigali has repeatedly denied.

M23 rebels advance into South Kivu

On Wednesday, Angola demanded Rwanda withdraws its troops from DRC.

Meanwhile, M23 rebels started advancing into DRC's South Kivu province after capturing many parts of Goma and Sake in North Kivu.

M23's recent surge in North Kivu left at least 25 people dead and over 370 others injured.

Eastern DRC is rich in minerals including gold, copper, cobalt, diamonds, tin, tantalum and lithium.

