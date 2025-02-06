WORLD
2 MIN READ
US judge blocks Trump’s birthright citizenship ban
The Maryland US District Judge ruled that Trump’s executive order contradicts over a century of binding Supreme Court precedents.
US judge blocks Trump’s birthright citizenship ban
One of the Executive Orders US President Donald Trump signed bans birthright citizenship. Photo. AFP / AFP
February 6, 2025

A federal judge issued a nationwide preliminary injunction late on Wednesday, halting President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at terminating birthright citizenship.

Maryland US District Judge Deborah Boardman issued the ruling against Trump’s executive order, which aims to remove birthright citizenship rights for children born in the United States to undocumented and temporary immigrants.

Boardman ruled that Trump’s executive order would violate the Fourteenth Amendment to the US Constitution and contradicts over a century of binding Supreme Court precedents, as well as the nation’s 250-year history of birthright citizenship.

​​​​​​​Unlike a previous temporary restraining order, issued on Jan. 23 by Judge John Coughenour of the US District Court for the Western District of Washington, which was set to expire this week, Boardman’s preliminary injunction will remain in effect until the lawsuit is resolved or a higher court overturns the ruling.

Some observers expect the matter to eventually reach the US Supreme Court, where Trump and other Republican presidents have helped appoint a conservative majority.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us