Mali pursues insurgents who killed more than 25 people
Mali's army has vowed to track down "terrorists" responsible for a deadly attack on a large convoy en route to a gold mine.
Mali is one of Africa's top gold producers, though production has plunged due to insecurity. / Photo: AFP       / Others
February 9, 2025

Mali's army vowed on Saturday to track down the "terrorists" responsible for a deadly attack on a large convoy en route to a gold mine.

Soldiers and Wagner mercenaries were escorting a group of mainly foreign civilians to the mine in northern Mali when they were ambushed on Friday by armed assailants, according to local officials.

The attackers struck when the convoy of several dozen vehicles was making its way through the village of Kobe in a region where insurgents are known to operate and several attacks have taken place in recent months.

"During the fighting, the terrorists deliberately targeted civilian passengers," the Malian army general staff said, adding that it would "pursue the terrorists responsible."

At least 25 people killed

A local politician who spoke on condition of anonymity put the death toll at "32 civilians and soldiers".

According to the Malian Armed Forces' statement, 25 civilians were killed, and 13 others, "mostly young, foreign gold miners" were wounded.

It said the bodies of 19 attackers were also recovered from the site.

Another local official said the civilian victims were mainly foreigners travelling to a mine in Intahaka, the main gold mining region in northern Mali.

Insecurity

The country is one of Africa's top gold producers, though production has plunged due to insecurity.

Mali has seen a resurgence of violence since 2012, with a series of military coups as it struggles to stamp out insurgencies that have taken root in the north.

The unrest has since proliferated across the central Sahel region, with the military also taking charge of neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Military leaders across the Sahel have pledged to claw back sovereignty over their countries' natural resources, which they say have been unfairly sold off to foreign operators.

SOURCE:AFP
