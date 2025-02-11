South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Monday night dismissed Vice-Presidents James Wani Igga and Hussein Abdelbagi, along with National Security Service head Akech Tong Aleu, in a presidential decree read on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation.

In a separate decree, Kiir appointed Benjamin Bol Mel to replace Wani Igga as vice president representing the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM).

Josephine Lago Yang, chairperson of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), was appointed to replace Abdelbagi, who had held the position since 2020 under the terms of the revitalized peace agreement.

Kiir reassigned Wani Igga as Secretary-General of the ruling SPLM party after his removal as vice president.

Charles Chiech Mayor, formerly the Deputy Director General of the National Security Service, was appointed as acting director general.

Akech Tong Aleu was dismissed after only four months in office. No official reason has been provided for the removal of the top government officials.

South Sudan is one of the few countries with five vice-presidents, a structure established under the 2018 peace agreement.

