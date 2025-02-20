AFRICA
2 MIN READ
ICJ allows AU to participate in genocide case against Israel
The ICJ has granted the African Union permission to participate in a case on Israel's obligations regarding UN activities in occupied Palestinian territories.
ICJ allows AU to participate in genocide case against Israel
The African Union is likely to be able to provide information on the question put to the court's general assembly. / Photo: AA / Others
February 20, 2025

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday granted the African Union permission to participate in a case on Israel's obligations regarding UN activities in occupied Palestinian territories.

"The International Court of Justice has authorised the African Union, at its request, to participate in the advisory proceedings on the Obligations of Israel in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organisations, and third states in and in relation to the occupied Palestinian territory," a statement from the ICJ read.

The African Union is likely to be able to provide information on the question put to the court's general assembly, it said.

Therefore, the union will present a written statement on that question by February 28, 2025, according to the statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us