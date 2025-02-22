Saturday, February 22, 2025

13:22 GMT — The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, handed over six Israeli captives to the Red Cross in three locations in Gaza as part of the seventh exchange under the January 19 ceasefire deal.

Two captives were released in Rafah, southern Gaza: Tal Shoham, an operative in the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, and Avera Mengistu, who was captured in 2014 under mysterious circumstances when he entered Gaza.

Later, Hamas released three more Israeli captives – Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem-Tov, Omer Wenkert – in Nuseirat, central Gaza.

The sixth hostage, Hisham Al-Sayed, a Palestinian with Israeli citizenship, who was captured by Hamas in 2014 under unclear circumstances, was released later Saturday without a formal ceremony.

Representatives of the Red Cross signed an official transfer protocol with the Qassam Brigades , ensuring the safe delivery of the captives.



11:20 GMT — Hamas ready to move to phase 2 of Gaza ceasefire agreement

Hamas declared its readiness to move to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, reiterating that the completion of prisoner exchanges depends on Israel’s full adherence to the terms of the deal, particularly regarding the humanitarian situation in the enclave.

In a statement, Hamas stressed that the exchange of the six Israeli captives demonstrated its commitment to the terms of the agreement that took effect on January 19, while Israel's continued "delaying tactics" were hindering the process.

Hamas warned Israel that they face a stark choice: "Either they receive their prisoners in coffins, as occurred on Thursday due to Netanyahu's arrogance, or they embrace them alive, adhering to the conditions set by the resistance."

The Palestinian group said “Netanyahu’s attempts to distract from his military's defeat in Gaza by committing massacres in the occupied West Bank will not break the will of our people or their resistance.”

10:52 GMT — Hamas hands over three more hostages to Red Cross in Nuseirat

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has handed over another three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross at Nuseirat in Gaza.

Crowds of Palestinians gathered at the designated site in Nuseirat, anticipating the handover of the four hostages.

Hostages Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem-Tov and Omer Wenkert were released in Nuseirat.

09:50 GMT — Hamas says Israel’s commitment to Gaza deal key to successful prisoner swap

Hamas has reiterated the completion of prisoner exchanges hinges on Israel’s full adherence to the terms of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, particularly concerning the humanitarian situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Spokesperson Abdul Latif al-Qanou emphasised that for the exchange process to proceed smoothly, Israel must commit to all aspects of the January 19 ceasefire agreement.

“The completion of the upcoming prisoner exchanges relies on the occupation’s commitment to the remaining clauses of the agreement and its implementation of the humanitarian protocol,” Qanou said in a statement.

The spokesman criticised Israel for “failing to fully execute the terms of the ceasefire agreement, even after 33 days into the first phase.”

09:36 GMT — Israeli forces raid occupied West Bank ahead of Palestinian prisoners' release

As Israel prepared to release a group of Palestinian prisoners as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas, its forces carried out a series of raids across the occupied West Bank targeting Palestinian homes and threatening the families of those expected to be freed, sources and witnesses said.

In Nablus, northern West Bank, Israeli bulldozers and military vehicles stormed the town of Yasid.

A house was bombarded with an explosive device, though no injuries were reported. Israeli forces then raided the structure, arrested a Palestinian and his wife, and seized their vehicle, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

In Bethlehem, forces raided the Aida and Azza refugee camps, targeting the homes of two prisoners, Jawad Jawarish and Ahmed Al-Azza, who are expected to be released as part of the deal.

In Hebron, Israeli forces entered the town of Ash-Shuyukh, in the northeastern part of the governorate. They also raided the home of prisoner Musa Muhammad Abdullah Halaika, who is also due for release.

The Israeli military’s incursions and detentions also extended to Ramallah, where the homes of several other prisoners due for release were raided.

07:54 GMT — Hamas hands over two hostages to Red Cross in Rafah

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has handed over two Israeli hostages to the Red Cross at Rafah in Gaza.

The Palestinian resistance group designated two handover sites: one in Rafah, the southern part of the besieged enclave, and another in Nuseirat, central Gaza.

In Rafah, the designated site is less than a kilometre from Israeli occupational force positions in the south of the city.

The area saw a large gathering of Palestinians.

Two Israeli hostages, Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu, were handed over at this location.

Similarly, in Nuseirat, crowds of Palestinians gathered at the designated site, anticipating the handover of the other four hostages.

Hostages Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem-Tov, Omer Wenkert, and Hisham Al-Sayed will soon be released in Nuseirat.

08:20 GMT — Israel confirms receiving two hostages

Israeli army has confirmed receiving 2 hostages, and said they are on their way to Tel Aviv.

07:12 GMT — Hamas to swap 6 Israeli captives for 602 Palestinian prisoners

Israel will receive six more captives from Gaza in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees after accusations over the return of a misidentified body this week threatened to derail a fragile truce.

The six, the last living hostages from a group of 33 due to be freed in the first stage of the ceasefire deal agreed last month, were expected to be handed over at around 0630 GMT, according to officials from the Palestinian group Hamas.

In return, Israel is expected to release 602 Palestinian prisoners and detainees held in its jails in the latest stage of an exchange that has held up despite a series of problems that have come close to sinking it on different occasions.

06:28 GMT — Body of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas identified: Israel

An Israeli kibbutz confirmed the death of Gaza hostage Shiri Bibas, after the International Committee of the Red Cross said it had transferred more human remains to Israeli authorities without saying whose they were.

06:00 GMT — Hamas says Netanyahu's Tulkarem raid shows 'military bankruptcy'

Hamas resistance group has criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's storming of Tulkarem refugee camp in the occupied West Bank as a "showy move reflecting political and military bankruptcy."

The Palestinian group said Netanyahu's raid on the resilient Tulkarem camp was intended to cover up his repeated failures and retreat in facing the resistance of Palestine's people.

The group emphasised that Netanyahu is accustomed to "such transparent theatrics," noting his previous threats in Gaza's Netzarim Corridor and Philadelphi Corridor [Salah al-Din Corridor, which he eventually abandoned.

05:21 GMT — China supports rectifying historical injustices

China said it will continue to make efforts to "correct historical injustice thoroughly" for Palestine, according to a statement.

"With the Palestinian issue at the core of the Middle East issue, China will continue to stand firmly with Arab brothers and make efforts to correct historical injustice thoroughly, and restore lasting peace in the region at an early date," Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in South Africa where the two attended the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

"Saudi Arabia opposes the forced evacuation of the Palestinian people in Gaza, highly appreciates China's adherence to principles and justice on the Palestinian-Israeli issue, and hopes and believes that China will continue to play an active role in peace in the Middle East," Faisal told Wang, the statement said.

04:30 GMT — Hamas returns remains of Israeli captive

Hamas resistance group in Gaza has returned over remains of Shiri Bibas to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross confirmed in a short statement they had received human remains inside Gaza and transferred them to Israeli authorities.

Speaking during a phone interview with Al Araby, a Qatar-based television network, Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi, confirmed the fighters handed over the body of Bibas to the Red Cross.

04:00 GMT — Israel killed 100 Palestinians since 35-day truce: officials

Israel killed 100 Palestinians and wounded 820 since a ceasefire agreement took effect more than one month ago, Gaza Media Office reported.

The report, shared by Media Office Director Salama Maarouf on X, also accused Israel of hindering the implementation of the "humanitarian protocol" linked to the ceasefire.

Maarouf noted that the most recent fatality occurred early on Friday in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. He added that since the agreement began January 19, the Israeli military had committed more than 350 violations, with the most significant being the obstruction of humanitarian aid stipulated by the ceasefire protocol.

03:22 GMT — Map shows Israel occupying 44.5% of West Bank

A Palestinian organisation has released a map that showed that 44.5 percent of the occupied West Bank is now under direct Israeli control.

The map, included in a report from the Palestine Liberation Organization's Negotiations Affairs Department, highlights the illegal settlement expansion in the area, showing that in 2024, Israel established five new illegal settlements and 50 new outposts.

According to the map, 44.5 percent of the occupied West Bank is under direct Israeli control or has been incorporated behind the separation wall. The report noted that the illegal Zionist settler population in the West Bank has tripled since 1995, reaching approximately 740,000 in 2024.

